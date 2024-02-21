Climate Adaptive Health Leads 2024 Global Wellness Trends: Higher Demand For Heat Stress And Heat Related Illness (HRI) Solutions

Chiller Body

21 Feb, 2024, 08:36 ET

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 Global Wellness Summit, climate adaptive health was named as the #1 trend sparking greater interest in personal cooling products. According to Chiller Body founder Peter Bowman, the demand for climate adaptive products is a testament to the growing need to combat the effects of heat stress due to increasing global temperatures.

Chiller Body Cooling Hat Inserts an example of climate adaptive health solutions
Heat Wave 2024 - Chiller Body Cooling Hat Inserts Provide Instant Cooling Relief
Over the last 3 years, Chiller Body's Patented Cooling Hat Inserts  have proven to be an effective and convenient product for mitigating heat stress across a wide array of markets including commercial, industrial, sports, and recreation. The Cooling Inserts come in rechargeable 2-Packs that conveniently work with most hats and helmets.

Top Effects of Heat Stress:

  • Increased Health Risks:  Heightened exposure to extreme heat significantly raises the chances of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
  • Decreased Productivity:  Heat stress can impair cognitive functions and physical capabilities, leading to reduced productivity and increased risk of accidents in workplace settings.
  • Decreased Performance:  Elevated body temperatures accelerates fluid loss, making it more challenging to perform at peak levels.

Founder Peter Bowman reflects on the impact their Cooling Hat Inserts have had for their customers, "The diversity of markets that have embraced our product is a clear indication of its versatility and effectiveness. Our Cooling Hat Inserts provide a highly effective cooling solution that provide on-demand heat stress relief."

Bowman says the incoming heat wave of 2024 is expected to be hotter than 2023 which saw record breaking temperatures globally. "Rising temperatures are significantly increasing heat stress awareness and the dangers of heat related illness (HRI), says Bowman. "People from all walks of life are more actively searching for innovative cooling products that will adapt to their individual needs." 

For more information about Chiller Body Cooling Hat Inserts and to learn how you or your employees can stay cool and protected during the heat wave of 2024, visit ChillerBody.com or contact Peter Bowman 609-209-5752 www.chillerbody.com   373284@email4pr.com

SOURCE Chiller Body

