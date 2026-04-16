Climate Adaptive Infrastructure Appoints Aaron Gold as Partner and President

MILL VALLEY, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Adaptive Infrastructure ("CAI", or "the Firm"), a leading infrastructure investment firm specializing in low-carbon real asset investments, has appointed Aaron Gold as Partner and President. In this role, Gold will collaborate with Bill Green, CAI's Founder and Managing Partner, to lead the Firm's next phase of growth.

CAI Appoints Aaron Gold as Partner and President

Gold brings over 30 years of investment and operating experience, the most recent 25 of which he spent leading the construction, acquisition and management of projects and companies across various sub-sectors of infrastructure, including energy, water/wastewater, transportation/logistics, and waste management.

"I've grown-up in the infrastructure investment management space, beginning with my experience at Highstar Capital (now part of Oaktree Infrastructure) in mid-2001. We were early movers in a sub-sector that, many years later, would become 'infrastructure' as we know it today," said Gold.

As Partner and President of CAI, he will work closely with the Firm's existing leadership team to further enhance its integrated investment and operational capabilities, including focusing on investment strategy, transaction origination and execution, portfolio management, and capital formation.

"Aaron is a terrific addition to our high-performance team, bringing substantial fund management experience, as well as sector expertise and a strong track record across climate adaptive infrastructure investing," said Founder and Managing Partner, Bill Green. "Importantly, he joins us at a critical moment in time, as we build on our successes. Aaron adds to our ability to originate and execute transactions, grow our platform, and enhance connectivity with investors, financing partners, and operators. With Aaron based in New York, CAI will have Senior Partners on both coasts, expanding our footprint in a critical hub for capital formation and strategic partnerships."

As Gold explained further, "My experiences in infrastructure, from Highstar to Carlyle Infrastructure Partners to Argo Infrastructure Partners involved establishing and/or growing an infrastructure investment management business beyond its inaugural investment vehicle. So, this is familiar territory – I see a clear opportunity to contribute to CAI's sustainable, long-term growth. The market has recognized CAI's well-articulated thesis and substantial investing and operating experience, underlined by the recent, path-breaking Intersect Power exit in which Bill and CAI played a pivotal role."

In March, CAI and its investor partners closed on the $4.75 billion sale of Intersect Power to Alphabet; one of the largest private renewable energy exit in history. "With the blockbuster exit of Intersect Power we have once again demonstrated the power of investing in 'Inevitabilities', a cornerstone of our approach here at CAI. In this case, we have long said that transmission will not be built in the U.S. at a scale or speed sufficient to meet electricity demand. Therefore, load must co-locate with power and that power should be renewable and sustainable. Having Google, one of the smartest companies on earth, validate our approach at this scale is quite satisfying," said Green.

"I am excited to join CAI and partner with such an accomplished team," said Gold. "They have established a strong foundation and reputation across the infrastructure ecosystem. I look forward to helping build on that momentum, working with and mentoring this multi-generational team to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns while advancing investments that support sustainable economic growth, enhance resilience and reduce C02 emissions."

About Climate Adaptive Infrastructure

Climate Adaptive Infrastructure ("CAI") CAI is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in low-carbon real assets in the energy and water sectors. The firm makes investments across core infrastructure assets that drive investor returns while helping to decarbonize industrial systems. CAI selects, finances, constructs and manages its investments using bespoke climate opportunity and risk screens and metrics to enhance investment performance while reducing carbon emissions.

For more information, visit https://www.climateadaptiveinfra.com/

SOURCE Climate Adaptive Infrastructure