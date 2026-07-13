Climate and Net Zero Energy Debate Challenge issued by Friends of Science Society to UN Group by Same Name

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Friends of Science Society celebrates its 24ᵗʰ year of operation, they issue a debate challenge on climate and Net Zero targets, to the upstart UN "Friends of Science" group, described in this June 17, 2026, report by Inside Climate News on the Bonn Climate Conference.

"Science is about inquiry, not compliance." Friends of Science Society billboard. "No Net Zero" Cartoons by Josh @Cartoonsbyjosh With permission

Friends of Science Society's climate intelligence partner, Clintel, issued a call for debate back in 2019 when Greta Thunberg's famous "How Dare You" speech triggered a global movement based on an assumed climate emergency. The Friends of Science Society's video read-out of Clintel's letter to UN Sec. Gen. Antonio Guterres went viral, with over 700,000 views, before @facebook started blocking it. Clintel's new president is former Czech president, Vaclav Klaus, author of "Blue Planet in Green Shackles," among other books and papers.

Friends of Science Society and Clintel's global network of over 2,000 scientists and scholars look forward to opportunities to engage in open, civil debate with the UN upstart "Friends of Science." As reported by Politico, Clintel signatory Dr. Matthew Wielicki will lead the next US National Climate Assessment.

Clintel's German Ambassador, Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt, speaks frankly about the problems with Net Zero targets and climate change in the re-released award-winning documentary by Canadian Mathew Embry. The film is titled, "Global Warning," and is now free to view on YouTube. Embry follows famous climate activist Catherine Abreu to the 2019 Bonn Climate Conference, showing how activists have personal access to Canadian climate negotiators.

Prime Minister Carney frequently repeats that "Canada has what the world wants" and the recent G7 Statement reflects that interest. Alberta's Premier Smith says the federal government has "9 Bad Laws" that must be repealed in order to drive investment and get oil and gas products to world markets. Premier Smith, then a radio talk show host, is also prominently featured in Embry's "Global Warning" which was filmed during an oil and real estate market crash in Alberta.

While energy mavens at Doomberg believe that Carney is turning away from his climate obsession, Robert Lyman's new report shows that "a leopard does not change its spots." Lyman is in favor of reform for approving major projects, but he lays out the challenges in this submission to the government.

Friends of Science Society says that "Canada is Caught in a Green Spider Web."

Embry's film contrasts the ideology of climate activists with down-to-earth scientific commentary by Prof. Vahrenholt. Vahrenholt was once an industry leader and proponent of major wind farm operations. In "Global Warning", Vahrenholt, an environmentalist now, expresses his deep concern that wind farms are wiping out rare birds and bats, driving energy poverty and deindustrialization in Germany. Vahrenholt is the co-author of a number of peer-reviewed papers and books that explore how the Sun drives climate change.

Embry brings Abreu face-to-face with Canada's Dr. Ian Clark, as in this 2020 interview clip for Friends of Science Society. But Abreu is unmoved by Clark's scientific explanation that there is no climate crisis and carbon dioxide from human industry is not the driving force in climate change.

Global fear of a climate emergency stemmed from the misuse of a climate scenario known as RCP 8.5 (SSP5-8.5) which the official climate modelling community has now abandoned, deeming it to be 'implausible.' The website "TheyKnew.com" reports that, "For over a decade, a single extreme climate scenario — RCP8.5 — powered nearly every alarming headline, regulation, lawsuit, and school curriculum on climate change. Scientists flagged it as unrealistic as early as 2017. The institutions that kept using it knew."

The demand for "climate action" is now unnecessary as the imaginary climate emergency is over. Friends of Science Society took some 300 Mayors and councillors in Canada to task for their "Elbows Up for Climate" demands in this report challenging their "climate madness" and video. The "climate mayors" method of financing these extraordinary "Elbows Up" demands? A windfall tax on Big Oil.

"Electrify Now" – the latest thing from the EU, Canada and other nations, is doomed to fail due as outlined in this Friends of Science Society video.

"What are Climate Policies Costing Canada?"- some $476 billion on climate action (2020-2030). Since the phantom climate emergency is over, those borrowed billions should be redirected to more pragmatic concerns, or better yet not spent at all.

About

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 24th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

Friends of Science Society

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Toll-free Telephone: 1-888-789-9597

Web: friendsofscience.org

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SOURCE Friends of Science Society