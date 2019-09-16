Climate Change - Other Cultures Have Known Better, Says Author Margaret Hines

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Much of the world tries to mobilize for urgent climate action by celebrating the 32nd Annual International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. A new book, Who Cries for Mother Earth by author Margaret Hines, examines the future of Mother Earth as told by a Lakota woman on a Vision Quest, and has great relevance in today's world. Told with wonderful imagery, the book is based on Lakota (Sioux) spirituality and belief.

"I hope that this story can help people better understand how to look at the natural world, and then face the frightening facts that are now being presented about climate change," said Hines. "We can all help save Mother Earth."

Yellow Bird Woman, the main character, is taught by her Grandmother, and undertakes a four day Vision Quest. While on the hill, she encounters animals, lightning, and numerous natural wonders that inform her of what is to come for the planet.

"A skillfully crafted and absorbing read by an author with a genuine flair for originality and narrative-driven storytelling, Margaret Hines's Who Cries for Mother Earth is especially and unreservedly recommended for community library Contemporary General Fiction Collections." –James A. Cox, Editor-in-Chief, Midwest Book Review

The United Nations' International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer celebrates over three decades of remarkable international cooperation to protect the ozone layer. For more information, visit https://www.un.org/en/events/ozoneday/

