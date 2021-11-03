Climate Change Experts Available to Comment on COP26 Developments and Economic Impacts

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more than 100 world leaders convene at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland this week, climate change researchers from nonprofit research institute RTI International (RTI) are available for media interviews on the economic impacts of climate change and COP26 environmental concerns and discussions regarding greenhouse gas emissions, clean energy technologies, air pollution, climate policy and the impacts of a changing climate on the economy and society.

Jared Woollacott and Amer Barghouth have extensive experience — outlined below — regarding the issues featured in this year's emissions-reducing agenda for the COP26 climate summit. They are also a part of RTI's new research center — Center for Climate Solutions— which brings together and builds upon RTI's technical, economic and project management expertise to tackle the global challenge of climate change and help create a more sustainable future.

Jared Woollacott , PhD, is a senior environmental economist in RTI's Environmental Engineering and Economics Division with 10 years of experience developing and applying economy-wide models to a wide set of energy and environmental problems, including air pollution, environmental policy, climate change impacts, and the distribution of these impacts. He leads a team of economists and scientists focused on energy systems, transportation, electricity, and macro-economic simulation modeling. The combined work of this group, in collaboration with others at RTI, contributes to our understanding of how natural resources, technological change, environmental policy, and economic growth shape our economy and environment over time. Woollacott's work supports several offices within the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Agency for International Development programs, U.S. states, environmental NGOs, and the private sector.

Amer Barghouth , MA, is an associate director in RTI's Energy Division. He specializes in clean energy finance and has multidisciplinary experience in clean technology, sustainable energy, entrepreneurship, private sector engagement, access to finance, international cooperation and market research and analysis. He is currently the home office program manager of the Power Africa Off-grid Project, which aims to electrify 6 million households using off-grid solutions by 2022, and work on other international projects developing solar solutions and procurement of sustainable energy equipment. Barghouth and the project team are working with private companies to improve business operations and scale up sustainable business models for rural off-grid electrification in over 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

To request an interview, contact the RTI Newsroom at [email protected].

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach — one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

Contact RTI Media Relations:

+1 (919) 541-7340

[email protected]



SOURCE RTI International

Related Links

http://www.rti.org

