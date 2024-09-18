Climate change exposed 2 billion to more than 30 days of health-threatening temperatures between June and August: Analysis

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between June and August, more than 2 billion people worldwide faced at least 30 days of climate-change attributable temperatures above established health risk thresholds, according to an analysis by Climate Central. That includes more than one billion residents in 72 countries that recorded their hottest June-August since at least 1970.

These temperatures were made at least three times more likely by climate change. Local high temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses and deaths, especially among vulnerable populations. Climate Central's new analysis highlights the local impacts of these trends, detailing how states and cities are facing an increasing number of dangerous heat days.

Temperatures clearly influenced by climate change jeopardized the health of billions during the past three months. Post this

"High temperatures that were clearly influenced by climate change jeopardized the health of billions around the world during the past three months," said Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central. "No region, country, or city is safe from the deadly threats posed by burning fossil fuels."

Using Climate Central's Climate Shift Index, this analysis also quantified the impact of climate change on June-August temperatures in more than 200 countries; all global regions; states and territories in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, China, India and Russia; and nearly 1,000 cities. Estimates of people exposed to climate change-influenced heat are included for countries and regions.

A report summarizing key findings, methodology, and downloadable data are available on the Climate Central website at: https://www.climatecentral.org/report/people-exposed-to-climate-change-june-august-2024

About Climate Central

Climate Central is a non-advocacy, non-profit science and news organization providing authoritative information to help the public and policymakers make sound decisions about climate and energy.

SOURCE Climate Central