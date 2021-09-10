Climate Change Mitigator, WaterBlocks™, Offers Stock Giveaway at Upcoming Money Show - Revealing Social Impact Investment Opportunity with Future of Flood and Crowd Control

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterBlocks™ announced that CEO Joe Daniluk will be giving away two prize packages of WaterBlocks™ Stock at the upcoming Money Show. He is awarding two drawing winners a 500-share stock certificate each to showcase WaterBlocks™. An innovative mitigator to many flooding situations caused by the effects of climate change, WaterBlocks™ is a new concept in multi-purpose flood and crowd control barriers, using a patented interlocking, gap-free design that creates a watertight wall of protection with endless portability and versatility in barrier transportation, deployment, and removal.

"WaterBlocks™ was founded with the mission of providing a superior flood protection system to help saves lives, communities and our environment, while at the same time, providing a barrier/product sharing network that allows immediate deployment of resources on a cost-sharing basis," said Joe Daniluk, Founder and Chairman of Locking Line Barriers Corporation and creator of WaterBlocks™. "We offer a unique, cost-effective solution during major weather events, which everyone knows are getting worse, while providing first responders new technology and construction safety effectiveness. We love to show investors how they can put their money to work using our new Barrier Sharing Network Revenue Generator. Stop by our booth, sign up for the stock giveaway, and chat with us."

WaterBlocks™ Pitch Session and Stock Giveaway

Pitch Session: September 13, 3:30 p.m. at Bronze Room #4

September 13, at Bronze Room #4 Stock Giveaway and Info: September 12–14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Booth #123

September 12–14, at Booth #123 Location: Bally's Hotel Convention Center, Las Vegas

The demand for WaterBlocks™ Flood Barrier Systems and Barrier Sharing Network is already rippling through the marketplace with multiple manufacturing and distribution options on the table, along with a well-received Stock Offering (1200+ investors) recently launched on top equity crowd funding powerhouses StartEngine and TruCrowd. Additionally, WaterBlocks™ has landed a featured spot with Bloomberg TV's nationally syndicated Entrepreneur TV show: "America's Next Investment."

Previews of the TV show, product demos, and the New Offering are at: www.OPO2.com. For any last-minute Money Show schedule updates, or to view the latest product information, follow WaterBlocks™ on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

About WaterBlocks™ – The Future of Flood Control

WaterBlocks™ is a new concept in multi-use barriers that gives complete access control for construction sites, drilling sites, crowd control, flood protection, and other uses. The integrated design allows fence posts to extend the height of the barriers and control for noise, viewing, and security. WaterBlocks™ have many useful applications, including crowd/traffic safety and control, construction site protection, natural resource conservation, and more. Learn more at: www.WaterBlocks.net.

