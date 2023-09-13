Climate Commodities Taps Former Family Office Executive John Jose to Launch Climate Economy Finance Group, Climate Commodities Finance Partners

News provided by

Climate Commodities Finance Partners

13 Sep, 2023, 14:54 ET

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Commodities (CC), a climate economy-focused platform company with operating subsidiaries in physical trading, mineral processing & refining, transportation & logistics, renewable power, and insurance, today announced the launch of Climate Commodities Finance Partners (CCFP). John Jose, a former family office executive, will lead CCFP as its President.

Continue Reading

"John's wealth of experience in capital formation positions CCFP exceptionally well to fulfill key capital gaps facing the climate economy and allows the Climate Commodities platform to offer its customers customized financing solutions to alleviate capital bottlenecks," said Nicholaus Rohleder, Co-Founder of Climate Commodities.

Prior to CCFP, John served as Portfolio Manager at Headington Companies, a multi-billion-dollar single-family office based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where he led multi-sector direct investment and investment manager deal execution, strategy formation, and strategy implementation. John holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and will be based in Dallas, TX.

"Climate Commodities has built a cutting-edge service platform for companies leading the new climate economy. I am excited about the initiatives we have in the works to help companies, investors, and strategic partners bridge the gap between innovation and investment. Our platform is designed to streamline access to capital markets for climate tech innovators while providing investors with curated opportunities to support businesses that are making a measurable impact on sustainability", said John Jose, President of Climate Commodities Finance Partners.

John will lead CCFP's rollout of a comprehensive suite of financing solutions at the corporate and project level across all major climate economy sub-sectors, including critical minerals and materials, solar, energy storage, hydrogen, carbon capture, alternative fuels, sustainable agriculture, and the circular economy. CCFP will be supported by the Climate Commodities platform's synergistic product suite of turnkey offtake, feedstock, and counterparty credit risk management solutions.

About Climate Commodities Finance Partners

Climate Commodities Finance Partners (CCFP) serves all internal and external finance needs for Climate Commodities (CC), a climate economy-focused platform company with operating subsidiaries in physical trading, mineral processing & refining, transportation & logistics, renewable power, insurance, and financial services.

Company Contact
Climate Commodities Finance Partners
John Jose
President
[email protected]
www.climate-commodities.com

SOURCE Climate Commodities Finance Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.