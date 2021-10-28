Climate Impact Capital, LLC Joins the Management Board of The Climate Solutions Community, a Global Collaboration That Will Help Address Climate Change

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Climate Solutions Community (TCSC) connects diverse engineering and scientific disciplines to help industry and society confront and manage climate change. The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and the Institute for Sustainability (IfS) established TCSC for the purpose of global collaboration and to provide members with a platform to discuss technical solutions to climate change, keep up-to-date on the latest research and development, engage with the broader engineering and scientific community, and inform the general public on the best paths to carbon-neutral energy.

Climate Impact Capital, as a seasoned venture capital firm with a climate change mission, will be providing unique market insight and direction to TCSC board and is an active supporter of TCSC activities like the Global Workshop on Climate Solutions on November 10, 2021.