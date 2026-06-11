Climate Impact Partners secures a historic one million tonne carbon removals purchase from GreenTrees' Mississippi Alluvial Valley ARR Project

Fortune Global 500 company makes landmark commitment to nature-based carbon removal at scale - backing the largest verified reforestation program in the US

High integrity project showcases how global corporate investment is restoring America's heartland and accelerating biodiversity for future generations

LONDON and THE PLAINS, Va., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Impact Partners (CIP), a global leader in high-quality carbon market solutions, has secured the purchase of one million tonnes of carbon removal credits from GreenTrees, the largest reforestation project in the US, on behalf of a Fortune Global 500 client. This latest purchase underscores the growing corporate demand for large-scale, high-integrity carbon removals to meet climate ambitions.

Structured as a 'staggered spot' purchase, it combines issued credits with the newest vintages currently in verification, helping to close the financial gap between verification and payments to landowners, while reducing delivery risk for clients and increasing certainty for developers.

Since 2020, Climate Impact Partners has worked with GreenTrees to secure 2.5 million tonnes of carbon removal purchases Post this

Active across one of North America's most ecologically vital wetlands, ACRE Investment Management's GreenTrees' Mississippi Alluvial Valley (MAV) Reforestation Project is reforesting land long exhausted by intensive agriculture. To date it has:

- Removed nearly 8 million tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere by planting more than 50 million trees across 140,000 acres of marginal agricultural land

- Engaged nearly 600 landowners in low-income regions across the Mississippi Delta

- Created habitat for 325+ bird species in the MAV, known as America's Amazon, and reconnected wildlife corridors for imperiled mammals such as the rare Louisiana Black Bear population

- Increased the vitality and health of local watersheds to benefit future generations

The project is the first Afforestation, Reforestation and Revegetation (ARR) project to have issued tonnes approved under the Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) - the global benchmark for high integrity carbon credits developed by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM).

In addition to the rigour of a CCP-approved methodology, the project uses proprietary Digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) technologies powered by ACRE IO to deliver frequent, highly accurate carbon measurements. This supports continuous operational improvement - including replanting - while ensuring project integrity through transparent reporting and accountability.

Sheri Hickok, CEO of Climate Impact Partners said: "This million-tonne agreement demonstrates how the carbon market is delivering measurable, large-scale climate impact today. It reflects how we work in partnership with both project developers and corporate clients to match climate ambition with high quality supply – channelling finance into projects that deliver real impact on the ground. GreenTrees has created something exceptional in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley, transforming degraded agricultural land into a powerful carbon sink while restoring critical habitats and creating long-term value for local communities and landowners."

Building on a long-standing partnership, Climate Impact Partners has, since 2020, channelled corporate climate finance into the GreenTrees project, securing the purchase of nearly 2.5 million tonnes of carbon removals.

Chandler Van Voorhis, Co-Founder of the GreenTrees platform said: "This commitment reflects the confidence that sophisticated corporate buyers place in projects that combine scientific rigour, community benefit, and ecological restoration. The carbon market is the catalyst, turning projects into scalable, sustainable enterprises to help companies achieve their climate goals while driving value and impact for marginalized landscapes and communities. We are proud to continue working alongside Climate Impact Partners to connect ambitious businesses with carbon removals that truly deliver."

For more information contact:

Climate Impact Partners

Hannah Blackmore

Global PR Director

[email protected]

+44 (0)2045 703147

ACRE/GreenTrees

Randy Williams

[email protected]

+1.917.213.5980

About Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact Partners is the trusted partner for organizations taking ambitious climate action. With 27+ years of experience, they have helped leading businesses reduce more than 150 million tonnes of CO₂e - turning climate ambition into measurable results. They deliver high-quality carbon market solutions: developing and financing impactful projects with local partners, managing carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios, and helping companies put a price on carbon to drive change. By connecting corporates, governments, innovators, and project partners, they accelerate investment in climate solutions that deliver verified impact and advance progress toward net-zero goals.

About GreenTrees and ACRE Investment Management

ACRE Investment Management - Advanced Carbon Restored Ecosystem - is a leading natural asset company, managing five platforms across a broad range of natural capital assets. Under its landmark GreenTrees program, ACRE has 140,000 total acres under management with 650 landowner clients, removing 7.8 million metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere.

SOURCE ACRE Investment Management; Climate Impact Partners (CIP)