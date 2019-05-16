Climate Pros, a Portfolio Company of Saw Mill Capital, Acquires a Foothold in Texas with Two Acquisitions

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saw Mill Capital Partners II, LP and affiliated private equity investment funds managed by Saw Mill Capital LLC ("Saw Mill Capital"), in partnership with the management of Climate Pros, LLC ("Climate Pros"), are pleased to announce the acquisitions of Norfoxx Refrigeration, Inc. ("Norfoxx Refrigeration") and Tri-Temp Refrigeration, Inc. ("Tri-Temp Refrigeration").

Norfoxx Refrigeration is a leading supplier of refrigeration and HVAC services, proudly serving the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and McAllen regions of Texas since 2005. Tri-Temp Refrigeration is a leading supplier of refrigeration and HVAC services, proudly serving the Houston region in Texas since 1998.

"The acquisitions of Norfoxx Refrigeration and Tri-Temp Refrigeration enlarge our geographic reach and allow us to serve our customers in an increased capacity in six new regions. We are excited to welcome them to our team and honored that existing management chose us to help them grow their businesses in Texas," said Todd Ernest, CEO of Climate Pros.

Tim Nelson, a partner at Saw Mill Capital, commented, "Our cold-chain customers continue to pull us into new, growing regions to improve their continuity of service across their multi-regional footprint. The integration of Norfoxx Refrigeration to our platform in conjunction with Tri-Temp Refrigeration will provide the scale to support all of our cold-chain customers throughout the growing Texas markets."

Climate Pros has made three acquisitions in 2019 and continues to seek additional opportunities.

ABOUT Climate Pros

Headquartered in Glendale Heights, IL, Climate Pros provides refrigeration and HVAC maintenance, repair, remodel and installation services to grocery retailers and other cold-chain customers. Quickly after its founding in 2006, the Company's differentiated value proposition transformed the Chicagoland market, and Climate Pros has since expanded to new geographies with branches in WI, CA, FL, MI, HI, MN and TX. Climate Pros is actively seeking additional acquisitions. For more information please contact us at www.climatepros.com.

ABOUT SAW MILL CAPITAL

Based in Briarcliff Manor, New York, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that acquires facility and industrial service, specialty distribution and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential. www.sawmillcapital.com.

For more information, contact Tim Nelson of Saw Mill Capital at 914-741-1300.

SOURCE Saw Mill Capital

