"Climate Realism Rising" Heartland Institute Conference ICCC16 will Challenge the WMO Climate Catastrophe Claims says Friends of Science Society

CALGARY, AB, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse climate science speakers at Heartland Institute's 16th International Conference on Climate (ICCC16) will challenge the sole focus on human-caused/GHG climate catastrophe claims of the WMO and UN Sec-Gen Guterres made on March 23, 2026, says Friends of Science Society.

Stop Finding Reasons to Say 'No' to Major Projects - new report by Robert Lyman. Image licensed from Adobe Stock. "Climate Realism Rising" Heartland Institute's 16th International Conference on Climate Change

Friends of Science Society's president, Ron Davison, P. Eng. will reunite in person with several co-authors of "Energy & Climate at a Glance: Canadian Edition," at Heartland's ICCC16 in Washington, D.C., April 8-9, 2026, where "Climate Realism Rising" is the theme. The event will be live streamed from The Heartland Institute's video podcast channel.

Davison has long publicly rejected the proposed spending of trillions of dollars on Net Zero, to achieve, perhaps, only billions in benefits. Davison argued this in his March 2025, presentation "Net Zero: Climate Policy is All Pain for Minimal Gain."

One of the ICCC16 speakers will be Dr. Arthur Viterito, whose climate research was featured in this new Friends of Science Society video explainer, "Hot Blobs - Oceanic Geothermal Heat: Out of Sight, Out of Mind."

Friends of Science Society published a new report from Robert Lyman this week, titled, "Stop Finding Reasons to Say 'No'" to major infrastructure and energy projects. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the province of Alberta and Ottawa, has raised hopes of approval of a pipeline to the West Coast from the Alberta oil sands. The MOU includes an agreement to raise the industrial carbon tax to an agreed upon price (generally believed to be targeted for ~$130/t) in exchange for trade-offs and simplification of some approval processes. Lyman's report reveals that only nominal efficiencies in approval processes will be the result; layers of overlapping climate and GHG regulations will hamper major projects with endless barriers and last-minute pile-ons by climate and indigenous activists. Such groups were successful in blocking Keystone XL under the Biden administration.

Friends of Science Society has issued an Open Letter to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), Canada's banking regulator.

Friends of Science Society's letter asks OSFI to issue public statements regarding the retraction of Kotz et al (2024). This recently retracted economic paper had a wildly exaggerated climate damage function that the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) banks had adopted. Likewise, Friends of Science Society asks OSFI for comments on the rescission of the US EPA CO 2 Endangerment Finding and the impact on Canada, whose Social Cost of Carbon (the basis of the carbon tax) was directly aligned with the EPA ruling and calculations, as discussed in this explainer video.

Friends of Science Society's letter points out that advocates of the Paris Agreement, like Catherine McKenna in her "Integrity Matters: Winning the Future" report, are claiming that the Paris Agreement has led to a reduction in emissions trajectory. In fact, the 'reduction' is simply due to the fact that the improbable scenario, known as RCP 8.5, often cited as the 'business-as-usual' case, has been recognized as improbable.

Friends of Science Society cautions OSFI that shareholder pressure groups appear to be pushing banks to reduce or abandon their financial services for energy companies that do not comply with setting unrealistic Net Zero targets. Meanwhile, the war in Iran is forcing the world to face climate and energy realism with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by BBC on March 18, 2026, while Canada seems determined to miss out on global markets once again.

About

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 23rd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

Friends of Science Society

PO Box 61172 RPO Kensington

Calgary AB T2N 4S6

Canada

Toll-free Telephone: 1-888-789-9597

Web: friendsofscience.org

E-mail: contact(at)friendsofscience(dot)org

Web: climatechange101.ca

SOURCE Friends of Science Society