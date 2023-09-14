Climate Risk Partners Merges Into Climate Commodities to Launch a Proprietary Offtake, Feedstock, and Counterparty Credit Enhancement Product Line

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Risk Partners ("CRP"), a climate risk strategy start-up, today announced its integration into Climate Commodities ("CC"), a climate economy-focused platform with operating companies in physical trading, mineral processing and refining, transportation and logistics, renewable power, and financial services. CRP will rebrand as Climate Commodities Risk Solutions ("CCRS") in conjunction with the launch of a proprietary offtake, feedstock, and counterparty credit enhancement product line.

"CCRS' proprietary counterparty credit enhancement product development pipeline is exceptionally well-positioned to scale within the Climate Commodities Platform, allowing it to offer its customers holistic credit enhancement solutions to de-risk their revenue contracts to attract traditional and non-dilutive capital at an earlier stage", said Nicholaus Rohleder, Co-Founder of Climate Commodities.

CCRS has developed significant proprietary capabilities that will be deployed through the Climate Commodities Platform to offer turnkey feedstock, offtake, and general counterparty credit enhancement solutions across all major sub-sectors of the climate economy including critical minerals and materials, solar, energy storage, waste upcycling, hydrogen, carbon capture, alternative fuels, sustainable agriculture, and the circular economy.

Cody Edgeworth, a seasoned specialty risk insurance executive who has transacted in excess of $1 billion in the Lloyd's of London specialist insurance market, will lead the rollout of CCRS product line as Chief Executive Officer and will be based in Houston, TX.

Cody will be supported by CCRS Chairman, Aaron Ratner, Co-Founder of Climate Risk Partners, a veteran climate technology investor who has invested in and developed climate infrastructure projects, and who is also a Climate Commodities Platform shareholder and board member.

"The capital intensity of the global energy transition will require trillions of dollars of credit, and that will require more innovative insurance solutions. This deal, and the opportunity to operate on the Climate Commodities platform, will be catalytic for CCRS' growth", said Aaron.

