Climate Seating Technology Revolutionizes Personal Comfort for Vehicles and Aircraft

TUSCON, Ariz., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme temperatures can cause a host of issues including thermal stress and fatigue. Tempronics, a personal climate technology company, is introducing the PCS-T200 Personal Climate System that will address these concerns by delivering fast and intense cooling and heating directly to the user.

Tempronics introduces the PCS-T200 Personal Climate System

Powered by Tempronics' patented Climate RibbonTM, a distributed thermoelectric technology, the PCS-T-200 climate system has been specifically designed for the most demanding environments, including work trucks, powersports, military and aviation platforms. The PCS- T200 is currently in field trials by both commercial vehicle and aviation professionals, with production launch scheduled in August 2019.

"We're proud to be launching a product that will dramatically improve personal thermal comfort in even the most extreme settings," said Don Dutton, President and CEO for Tempronics. "The PCS-T-200 is based on a patented distributed thermoelectric technology that provides both conductive cooling and heating directly to an individual. This results in an extremely responsive and intense cooling and heating capability that is superior to competitive technologies."

After using the PCS-T200 for several hot weather flights, Brian Willett, President and Chief Pilot of R&W Aviation Services said, "I fly in the Southwest, when the summer heat index often exceeds 100F. The preflight system checks are the worst, as cockpit temperatures often exceed 100F in the summer. The cooling capability of the PCS-T200 made the hot cockpit much more comfortable. I can't wait to try it during the cold winter months when it can often take a while for the cockpit and cabin heater to catch up with a cold-soaked aircraft. It's a complete game changer in terms of thermal comfort and safety."

Tempronics is working with the Society of Aviation and Flight Educators (SAFE) to gather feedback from aviation professionals and enthusiasts on the PCS-T200. Visit the SAFE booth at the EAA AirVenture Expo in Oshkosh, WI July 22nd thru 26th to give the PCS-T200 a try.

After the Expo, SAFE will raffle off one of the first PCS-T200 production units to a lucky show attendee. SAFE is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of increasing aviation educator professionalism by providing resources and training. SAFE welcomes all members of the aviation community to become members. More information on SAFE can be found at their website: http://safepilots.org .

About Tempronics: Tempronics, based in Tucson, Arizona, delivers personalized climate systems for improved comfort, performance, and well-being. Tempronics patented Climate RibbonTM is easily integrated into a variety of products including seating systems, wearables, and medical products. Fast, effective, and smart, Tempronics is eager to collaborate on addressing challenging thermal problems and improving products for end users. For more information, visit http://tempronics.com .

Media Contact:

Aaron Berntson

VP Sales and Marketing

360.633.5918

218602@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tempronics

Related Links

https://www.tempronics.com

