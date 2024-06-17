TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Galith Levy, Chief Climate Solutions Prize officer and Jeff Hart, Executive Chair, Climate Solutions Prize and his team joined Sylvain Martel, Managing Director, TSXV Listings, TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate the Climate Solutions Festival and open the market.

Climate Solutions Festival Opens the Market Monday, June 17th 2024

The Climate Solutions Prize is a pioneering initiative aimed to exponentially accelerate innovation in the field of climate technologies and to showcase innovations. This unprecedented competition encourages researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors to find innovative technological solutions to our planet's major environmental challenges by offering them incentives and funding to bring promising climate solutions to market. The Festival also aims to establish a platform for international collaboration and networking between various countries to advance these developments and share best practices. This year's Festival will bring together over 1,000 participants from across the ecosystem and will feature over 50 international speakers. The Festival will conclude with the awarding of nearly $1 million in prizes to catalyze impactful climate action. For more information, please visit:

https://climatesolutionsprize.com/CSFQC24/

