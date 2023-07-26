Climate Tech Fund Statkraft Ventures Invests in Electra to Accelerate Sustainable Aviation

News provided by

Electra Aero

26 Jul, 2023, 08:27 ET

MANASSAS, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Statkraft Ventures, one of the leading VC funds in energy transition and climate tech, today announced its investment in electric aviation company Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra). The investment will enable Electra to further develop its hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft, reinforcing Statkraft Ventures' commitment to advancing sustainable transportation and decarbonization efforts by investing in emerging technologies that reduce emissions.

Continue Reading
In June 2023 Electra unveiled the EL-2 Goldfinch two-seat technology demonstrator for its eSTOL aircraft, which will transport nine passengers up to 500 miles, offering a faster, more sustainable option to driving for regional travel.
In June 2023 Electra unveiled the EL-2 Goldfinch two-seat technology demonstrator for its eSTOL aircraft, which will transport nine passengers up to 500 miles, offering a faster, more sustainable option to driving for regional travel.

Electra's eSTOL aircraft is designed for quiet, efficient, and affordable flight operations from runways as short as 150 feet, bringing air travel closer to local communities and connecting previously underserved regions. By offering a viable air travel option for shorter regional routes, the Electra eSTOL aircraft provides an eco-friendly alternative to lengthy road trips in personal cars, cutting both travel times and emissions. Electra recently unveiled the technology demonstrator for its eSTOL aircraft and will begin flight testing later this summer.

"We are excited to partner with Electra as they are leading the change towards more sustainable aviation," said Alexander Kueppers, Managing Director at Statkraft Ventures. "Their visionary approach and groundbreaking technology to electrify aircraft, reducing operating costs and emissions at the same time, align perfectly with Statkraft Ventures' mission to support innovative startups that drive the transition to a low-carbon economy."

This investment leverages Statkraft Ventures' expertise in sustainable energy transition to accelerate the development and commercialization of Electra's nine-passenger production eSTOL aircraft. Electra currently holds over 1,200 aircraft pre-orders from more than 30 global customers, both established aircraft operators as well as new entrants redefining how we transport people and goods.

"Statkraft Ventures brings a deep commitment to supporting companies and technologies that reduce emissions and address the threat of climate change. We are honored to have Statkraft Ventures on our team and look forward to learning from their insight and experience," said John S. Langford, Electra's founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Electra
Electra.aero, Inc. is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional mobility. The company is building clean, hybrid-electric, ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) airplanes that fly people and cargo quieter, further, and more affordably. Electra's technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10X longer range with 70% lower operating costs than vertical takeoff alternatives with much less certification risk, proving that climate-friendly technology can also be cost-effective. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, and its technology development is supported by NASA and the U.S. Air Force Agility Prime program. 

About Statkraft Ventures
Statkraft Ventures is a leading venture capital investor focused on the energy transition and climate tech. We partner with exceptional founders in early- and growth stage startups in Europe and North America. With offices in Germany and Norway and backed by Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, Statkraft Ventures provides capital and expertise to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.

Statkraft Ventures Media
Odette Yga
[email protected]

Electra Media 
Barbara Zadina 
[email protected]

Electra Investors
Diana Siegel
[email protected]

SOURCE Electra Aero

Also from this source

Safran Signs Agreement with Electra to Develop Turbogenerator for the Propulsion of its Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

Electra Unveils Full-Scale Technology Demonstrator Aircraft to Begin Flight Testing its Proprietary eSTOL Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.