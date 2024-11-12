"Climate Tech Pioneer C.Scale Emerges from EHDD to Advance Building Decarbonization with Accessible and Actionable Carbon Data"

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EHDD, a national leader in sustainable architecture, today launched C.Scale as an independent public benefit corporation poised to revolutionize the building industry's approach to decarbonization. This strategic spinoff unleashes groundbreaking machine learning technology that promises to transform how the architecture and construction industries tackle climate change.

AI-Powered Whole Life Decarbonization: C.Scale’s platform provides comprehensive carbon analysis for building projects, using a whole-life carbon API continuously refined by data scientists, architects, and third-party reviewers. Designed to streamline carbon estimates across building lifecycles, this tool helps users focus on their core business while achieving decarbonization goals.

C.Scale's breakthrough platform democratizes access to critical carbon data and decision-making tools, enabling any building project – from small renovations to large-scale developments – to achieve ambitious decarbonization goals. The company's proprietary machine learning models solve fundamental data problems in the AEC industry, delivering comprehensive carbon insights from initial concept through final construction at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions.

"The climate crisis demands bold action at unprecedented speed and scale," said Jack Rusk, CEO and Co-Founder of C.Scale. "As an independent company, C.Scale can now accelerate the deployment of our technology to transform how every building project worldwide approaches carbon reduction." Rusk, former Director of Climate Strategy at EHDD, is joined by Co-Founder Brad Jacobson, FAIA, whose 22-year track record of delivering net-zero projects at EHDD brings unparalleled industry expertise to the venture. The spinout recognizes that building successful software requires a different business model than professional services, positioning C.Scale to attract the investment needed to fulfill its vision.

Built on EHDD's track record of climate leadership, C.Scale has already made a significant impact in the market. Its EPIC tool, released as an open-access platform in 2022, has become a cornerstone for low-carbon building design with over 5,000 users worldwide. Major players across the building industry ecosystem – from software giant Autodesk to global engineering leader Schneider Electric and architectural innovator Foster + Partners – have integrated C.Scale's API into their own tools, validating its potential to become an industry standard for building carbon analysis. This spinoff positions C.Scale to launch an expanded platform that will support the entire building lifecycle, from early-phase carbon estimation through compliance reporting and construction.

"This spinoff demonstrates the power of combining architectural expertise with cutting-edge technology and will allow this initiative to flower on its own" said EHDD CEO Jennifer Devlin-Herbert. "C.Scale is a success story of how innovation within architecture firms can catalyze industry-wide transformation. We're proud to have incubated a solution that will accelerate our profession's response to climate change."

About EHDD

EHDD is an award-winning west-coast architecture firm with a strong commitment to advancing climate action through sustainable design. With decades of experience helping clients achieve their dreams, EHDD creates transformative places of belonging and impact.

About C.Scale

C.Scale is predictive software enabling zero carbon buildings. Its mission is to enable the full decarbonization of the built environment through democratizing access to climate strategy for designers and owners of all buildings everywhere.

