Climate Tech Startup Station A Launches "Clean Energy Grades" to Instantly Generate Financial and Carbon Savings with Just One Click

Through Station A's clean energy procurement platform, property managers and owners can then receive competitive quotes from more than 2,000 qualified providers, and track their journey to zero-emissions. To date, Station A's platform has already identified more than $135 billion in savings for potential clean energy projects that can be financed with no money down.

"Most people think that you need to invest significant amounts of time and money to go green," says Station A CEO, Kevin Berkemeyer.

"But with significant breakthroughs in clean energy hardware, state incentives, and Station A's innovations in grading financial return and simplifying the procurement process, there's never been a better time to be a clean energy customer."

In the US alone, 40% of carbon emissions come from residential and commercial buildings. In addition to massively contributing to climate change, these buildings also represent a major opportunity for the growing market of net-zero energy buildings, a market that is expected to reach $140 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research.

In the state of California alone, Station A has already identified almost 6,000 buildings with coveted A+ grades, each with at least $1M in lifetime savings. Collectively these properties are sitting on almost $13 billion in unrealized financial value from electricity bill savings that can be financed with no money down.

To date, Station A has raised $5 million in funding from Renewal Funds, Schneider Electric Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, Southern Company, and several clean energy Angel Investors.

About Station A

Founded in 2018, Station A is the US's leading clean energy marketplace. Station A provides clean energy customers with the insight and the tools they need to take any building to zero carbon emissions. To learn more, please go to stationa.com .

Media Contact:

Albert Ching

[email protected]

SOURCE Station A