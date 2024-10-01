Climate Technology Analytics Firm, Boundless Partners with U.S. Department of Energy to Offer Impact Assessments and Validation for Cleantech Companies

New collaboration enables scientifically-backed assessments for clean technology companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Impact Research & Analytics (Boundless), a leading environmental research and analytics firm, announced the completion of the first wave of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Energywerx Voucher Program . The program provides support to organizations that bring innovative energy technologies to market nationwide. Boundless received eight voucher opportunities, the highest number of projects awarded, in an impressive cohort of 20 companies that included NREL and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Boundless Impact Research and Analytics

This collaboration utilizes Boundless' proprietary Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) to evaluate the true impact of clean technology companies. As part of the partnership, Boundless provides select companies with LCAs, enabling them to showcase their environmental benefits and helping to accelerate their traction as credible leaders in their respective industries.

Boundless' unique Baseline LCA methodology ensures precision and credibility in environmental impact analysis and is validated by subject matter experts in keeping with ISO standards for LCA. The firm identifies Environmental Key Performance Indicators (EKPIs) for each clean technology vertical, using a robust process that bypasses self-reported data, providing reliable, data-driven insights for companies, investors and other stakeholders.

"Now, more than ever, early-stage cleantech companies seeking financing, market share, or customers must demonstrate validated environmental performance data to stand out," said Michele Demers, founder and CEO of Boundless. "We deliver rigorous science-backed diligence, and our expertise in LCA across cleantech sectors provides useful insights into potential investment risks as well as helps products stand out in a competitive marketplace."

The partnership makes LCAs more accessible for startups, which often find such tools financially out of reach. The Boundless approach also facilitates greater access to LCAs and provides useful industry analytics and benchmark data that enables companies to easily compare their product to industry peers based on sustainability and cost metrics like Carbon Intensity and Cost of GHG Abatement. The Boundless "Climate 2030 Score" calculates a technology's greenhouse gas (GHG) abatement potential and its cost of carbon abatement, providing a useful prediction of which cleantech companies are more or less likely to succeed.

About Boundless

Boundless Impact Research & Analytics is an environmental research and analytics firm that provides rigorous and actionable analysis to move investment dollars more quickly toward clean technologies and companies driving positive environmental change. The Boundless method uses a science-based, data-driven approach, grounded in the proven methodology of Life Cycle Assessment, and serves a growing universe of investors, companies, and funds.

Our services include Life Cycle Assessment, Techno-Economic Analysis, greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint projections, and environmental and scenario analysis, all designed to help companies differentiate their products and attract investment.

Media Contact:

Emily Torrans

[email protected]

Office: (212) 220-6045

SOURCE Boundless Impact Research and Analytics