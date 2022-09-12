ClimateTrade Publishes Comprehensive Guide to Designing Efficient Net Zero Strategies

Blockchain-based climate solutions provider shares expertise to inform successful U.S. corporate decarbonization efforts in new white paper

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimateTrade, the world's first blockchain-based climate solutions provider, today released its first U.S.-focused white paper, titled, "A Comprehensive Guide to Designing Efficient Net Zero Strategies." Targeted toward U.S. corporations, the white paper lays out several of the key decisions a business must make to decarbonize, what the available options are and how a company can move forward to achieve sustainable and positive environmental impact, while continuing to grow.

"As the world's largest economy, the U.S. has the power and influence to lead the world toward Net Zero," said Francisco Benedito, ClimateTrade co-founder and CEO. "Applying our expertise as the world's first blockchain-based climate solutions provider, with this paper, we aim to provide U.S. corporations with the necessary knowledge and best practices to develop an effective climate change mitigation strategy that embraces innovative climate solutions and helps the country — and the world — achieve the goal of Net Zero by 2050."

With a policy-focused foreword by Michael Green, ClimateTrade's recently announced U.S. Business and Policy Advisor, the white paper provides a detailed explanation of what calculating, reducing, and offsetting emissions entails, with technical information about emissions scopes, the GHG Protocol methodology, life cycle assessment, marginal cost of abatement and several other concepts related to decarbonization. Additionally, it analyzes the state of carbon markets in the U.S, identifies top U.S. players in terms of climate action, and explains how to offset CO2 emissions on the voluntary carbon market.

"While the U.S. federal government has made significant commitments to reduce the country's overall emissions by 40 percent by 2030, this still falls short of what the scientific community says must be done to mitigate the most catastrophic effects of climate change," said Green. "This is why U.S. corporations must step up to fill the gap, applying the best practices and processes laid out in this paper to effectively reduce their carbon footprint and drive real, quantifiable change."

The white paper draws inspiration from the top U.S. sustainability players and provides a complete guide to corporate decarbonization. To support companies in their efforts to design efficient and cost-effective Net Zero strategies, the white paper outlines:

How to calculate, reduce and offset your emissions according to the best practices.

Who are the U.S. companies with the best Net Zero strategies.

How to navigate climate pledges and the U.S. carbon market.

What leaders are doing in four key sectors: finance, tourism, tech and food.

The complete white paper is available for download here.

ClimateTrade is planning to hold a virtual press conference for media in the coming weeks to discuss key findings and recommendations from the white paper in more depth. ClimateTrade CEO Francisco Benedito will also be discussing related topics on two panels at the North American Climate Summit in New York on September 21, 2022.

About ClimateTrade

ClimateTrade is a blockchain-based climate pioneer, aiming to empower large-scale decarbonization through constant innovation. The ClimateTrade marketplace allows companies to offset their climate impact by purchasing carbon, plastic and biodiversity offsets, as well as renewable energy certificates directly from project developers. ClimateTrade opened its first U.S. headquarters in Miami earlier this year. Learn more at www.climatetrade.com.

