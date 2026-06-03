Climative Expands Digital Engagement Platform to U.S. Banks, Helping Lenders Turn Home Upgrade Demand into Financing Opportunities

New platform enables banks, mortgage lenders, and fintechs to become partners on a homeowner's journey toward energy independence and home resilience.

BOSTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Climative, a provider of property-level intelligence, today announced the U.S. launch of its digital customer engagement platform for retail mortgage lenders. The platform helps financial institutions engage homeowners interested in energy and resilience upgrades, guide them through decisions, and connect them to financing through a personalized, digital-first experience.

Climative Expands Digital Engagement Platform to U.S. Banks

Millions of homeowners want safer, more affordable homes, but don't know where to start. The highest-impact upgrades, whether insulation, heat pumps, flood-proofing, or backup power, feel out of reach without clear costs, savings, and financing. Meanwhile, U.S. homeowners are sitting on roughly $35 trillion in home equity, and lenders are sitting on a trillion-dollar untapped market of upgrade-ready borrowers. Climative's platform bridges that gap.

By combining property-level energy and climate risk data with upgrade recommendations and financing pathways, Climative gives lenders the means to engage homeowners at the right moment with the right information.

"Financial institutions are in a unique position to help drive building owner activation," said Winston Morton, CEO of Climative. "People need safer, more resilient homes, and that demand is only increasing. Climative gives lenders a turnkey way to deliver personalized guidance that builds trust, deepens customer relationships, and drives loan adoption at scale."

From Passive Lender to Trusted Partner

Climative is built around three key opportunity areas for retail lenders:

Customer retention: Give existing customers a personalized view of their home's energy performance and climate risk, upgrade options, and financing pathways, to keep them engaged.

Give existing customers a personalized view of their home's energy performance and climate risk, upgrade options, and financing pathways, to keep them engaged. Lead generation and acquisition: Use property-level intelligence to identify homes that are upgrade-ready, feeding qualified leads directly into existing lending workflows.

Use property-level intelligence to identify homes that are upgrade-ready, feeding qualified leads directly into existing lending workflows. Brand differentiation: Offer a co-branded experience that positions the lender as a trusted and proactive partner in improving home affordability, comfort, and resilience.

The platform's core capabilities include a digital customer engagement portal, an API layer for seamless integration, personalized upgrade recommendations, energy savings and emissions projections, and financing pathway guidance — all configurable to the lender's brand and product set. Climative is built to meet the operational standards financial institutions require: regulatory compliance, full accessibility, enterprise-grade security, and multi-language support.

Built for the Full Lending Ecosystem

The platform serves lenders of all sizes, from digital-first fintechs and regional banks to large national mortgage institutions. Use cases span home improvement loan adoption, targeted marketing campaigns, dealer and installer financing partnerships, and stronger conversion across the upgrade journey.

Climative is already trusted by some of North America's largest financial institutions, with a track record of deploying property-level intelligence at scale across Canada and the northeastern United States. Retail lenders and fintechs looking to modernize customer engagement and unlock new lending opportunities can learn more at climative.ai or contact [email protected].

About Climative

Climative makes home upgrades smarter for everyone involved. Its AI-driven platform gives homeowners personalized plans to optimize affordability, comfort, and resilience, turning complex retrofits into confident next steps. Climative provides partners like lenders, insurers, governments, utilities, and contractors with property-level intelligence to drive better decisions, deepen homeowner engagement, and unlock retrofit opportunities across entire portfolios.

Media Contact:

Daysa Corrington

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212-220-5796

SOURCE Climative