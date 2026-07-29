With Virtual Home Assessments on the Rise, Climative Joins Committee Writing Canada's First Standard

The CSA Z5045 Technical Subcommittee will set the accuracy, validation and data-quality bar every virtual home energy assessment in Canada will eventually need to clear.

FREDERICTON, NB, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional on-site home energy assessments have long followed established protocols. Virtual assessments, which use existing property data and predictive models to estimate a home's energy performance without a site visit, have continued without a formal national standard, with more than7 million homes assessed across Canada since 2023, leaving the industry without a shared standard to build trust or scale.

Climative, a provider of property-level intelligence, has been selected to be a part of the CSA Z5045 Virtual Home Labelling Technical Subcommittee, to help develop Canada's first national standard for virtual home energy assessments. The committee is intended to close that gap by building on voluntary guidelines Natural Resources Canada developed under its National Approach to Home Labelling.

"Climative strongly supports implementing industry standards because they create the trust and transparency needed for virtual home energy assessments to earn widespread acceptance," said Winston Morton, CEO of Climative. "This standard will give homeowners, governments and industry a shared understanding of what a credible assessment should deliver, and we are proud to contribute to that work."

The standard development process is expected to take six to 12 months. For provinces, cities and energy efficiency programs building label requirements into their own work, that's the window to plan around.

Climative initiated a cross-industry virtual home labelling working group in 2023 and has since deployed property-level intelligence with financial institutions, insurers, utilities and government programs.

For provinces and cities that serve as building labelling authorities, and for utilities and energy efficiency programs turning assessments into actionable retrofit advice, a common standard reduces procurement risk, makes providers easier to evaluate, and creates a shared foundation for scaling virtual home labelling.

"We can assess more than a million homes a day at the property level, and virtual home energy assessments only work at that scale if the underlying model is verifiably accurate," said Ian McLeod, Vice President of Product at Climative. "That's exactly the kind of evidence this standard needs to require, regardless of who's providing the assessment."

Climative's Automated Climate Model uses property-level data to assess building performance, identify upgrade opportunities and produce personalized resilience pathways for homeowners. The company has deployed property-level intelligence with utilities and public-sector organizations across Canada and the northeastern United States.

About Climative

Climative makes home upgrades smarter for everyone involved. Its AI-driven platform gives homeowners personalized plans to optimize affordability, comfort and resilience, turning complex retrofits into confident next steps. Climative provides partners like lenders, insurers, governments, utilities and contractors with property-level intelligence to drive better decisions, deepen homeowner engagement, and unlock retrofit opportunities across entire portfolios.

Media Contact

Sarah McAllister

[email protected]

+1 (212) 220-6045

SOURCE Climative