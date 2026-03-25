New platform helps insurers strengthen portfolios and go beyond risk scores by giving homeowners clear, personalized plans to improve resilience, energy performance, and affordability.

BOSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Climative, a property-level climate intelligence firm, today announced the launch of its insurance-focused platform, designed to help insurers communicate climate risk to homeowners in a clear and actionable way. The platform offers step-by-step plans to help homeowners make their homes more prepared for climate risks, while saving energy and keeping costs down.

Climative Launches Insurance Data Platform that Helps Insurers Turn Climate Risk Insight into Homeowner Action

Across North America, insurers are facing escalating losses from wildfire, flooding, and severe storms. In 2024 alone, natural disasters generated approximately $140 billion in insured losses globally, with 27 billion-dollar events in the United States totaling $182.7 billion, according to NOAA. As these events become more frequent and costly, insurers are under growing pressure to better understand and manage risk at the individual property level.

Climative's platform provides address-level climate risk insights alongside clear, property-specific adaptation plans. By translating complex risk data into practical guidance, insurers can better understand portfolio exposure while giving homeowners a straightforward path to reduce risk.

While other providers stop at delivering risk scores, Climative is focused on making climate data useful to homeowners through transparent modeling and practical climate adaptation guidance. The platform helps insurers engage homeowners in a more collaborative process that identifies upgrades that reduce climate exposure while using energy cost savings to make projects more affordable.

The platform enables insurers to engage homeowners directly, turning climate risk from a pricing challenge into an opportunity for prevention, value creation, and trust.

Climative's solution is built around three core principles:

Inclusive action, not just risk scores . Every risk assessment includes a tailored adaptation plan that helps homeowners prioritize resilience upgrades with energy performance, affordability, and comfort in mind.





. Every risk assessment includes a tailored adaptation plan that helps homeowners prioritize resilience upgrades with energy performance, affordability, and comfort in mind. Homeowner empowerment . Insurers can communicate risk through practical guidance and genuine engagement, not just through premiums.





. Insurers can communicate risk through practical guidance and genuine engagement, not just through premiums. Transparent modeling. Clear, explainable data that builds trust with policyholders.





Climative is also flexible by design, allowing insurers to incorporate their own data inputs. The company's strength lies in transforming that data into usable, homeowner-facing advice.

Climative's insurance platform includes:

Address-level hazard ratings (fire, flood, etc.)





Portfolio analytics to identify concentrations of risk





Property-specific adaptation plans tailored to each home





Co-branded homeowner portals for direct policyholder engagement





Home upgrade planning tools linking resilience to cost savings, energy performance, comfort, and emissions

Insurers can deploy the platform as an internal analytics tool, a policyholder engagement solution, or a fully integrated climate adaptation strategy.

Originally developed for banks, utilities, and public-sector programs, Climative's technology has been deployed across Canada and the Northeast United States. The insurance platform builds on that foundation, adapting its modeling and planning tools for insurers.

"Our goal is to give insurers a way to reduce risk while building trust with policyholders," said Winston Morton, CEO of Climative. "We help carriers move beyond identifying climate risk to actually fixing it, while giving homeowners clear steps to protect their homes."

As regulators and reinsurers increasingly scrutinize climate exposure, the ability to demonstrate both transparency and risk reduction is becoming essential.

"Climate risk is putting real financial pressure on insurers," Morton added. "They need tools that don't just model risk, but help reduce it in the real world."

Climative's insurance platform is now available to carriers across Canada and in phased deployment across the United States. Visit climative.ai/insurance or contact [email protected].

About Climative

Climative provides building-level intelligence that helps institutions and homeowners understand and reduce climate risk at the individual property level. Unlike traditional data providers, Climative pairs transparent modeling with practical adaptation plans, enabling insurers to engage homeowners, improve resilience, and strengthen portfolios. By connecting data to action, Climative helps make climate adaptation measurable and scalable.

Media Contact:

Daysa Corrington

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

212-220-5796

SOURCE Climative