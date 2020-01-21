Climb - Conquer - Cure - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's BIG CLIMB Reaches New Heights Nationwide

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What do the Columbia Center in Seattle, Capella Tower in Minneapolis and Salesforce Tower in San Francisco have in common? They are all iconic buildings with 1,000 or more steps, and they are sites for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) latest fundraising innovation – BIG CLIMB.

As a global leader in the fight against cancer, LLS has pioneered iconic campaigns – like Team In Training and Light The Night – and is doing it again with 13 BIG CLIMB events across the country this winter and spring. Thousands of volunteers and supporters will scale new heights to support LLS's investment in groundbreaking research to advance blood cancer cures and its first-in-class patient education and services, including financial support and clinical trial navigation.

While BIG CLIMB is a new addition to LLS's national fundraising campaign portfolio, LLS pioneered this novel charity approach 30 years ago in Seattle. And, like all of LLS's signature fundraisers – it started with a volunteer.

"Each day, volunteers across the country give their time and talent to peer-to-peer fundraising activities such as BIG CLIMB, to advocating for legislation that ensures patients have access to lifesaving therapies, and to providing support for patients and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatment," according to Louis J. DeGennaro, PhD, LLS president and CEO. "LLS's lifesaving work would not be possible without these and thousands of other volunteers.

In conjunction with its national launch, LLS welcomes AbbVie as the inaugural National Presenting Sponsors for BIG CLIMB.

"We are proud of our continued partnership with LLS and look forward to being a part of the inaugural BIG CLIMB activities," said Byran Litton, VP of U.S. Oncology Operations at AbbVie. "Events like BIG CLIMB help LLS continue the important efforts that they are doing to support blood cancer research and treatment as well as provide another great way for all of us to come together to help improve the quality of life for blood cancer patients and their families."

As the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancers, LLS has invested nearly $1.3 billion in cutting edge research worldwide, fueling virtually every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment that spans the most promising science, including immunotherapy and personalized medicine. Many of these groundbreaking treatment approaches are now being tested in clinical trials for other cancers and diseases.

"LLS was founded 70 years ago by a family who lost their son to leukemia. And what we've achieved for patients, especially in the past ten years, is a testament to the drive and spirit of innovation we, and our volunteers, foster," said DeGennaro.

To learn more and become part of BIG CLIMB, visit www.lls.org/big-climb.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork.

The LLS Children's Initiative: Cures and Care for Children with Cancer

The LLS Children's Initiative is a $100 million multi-year effort to take on children's cancer through every facet of LLS's mission: research, patient education and support and policy and advocacy. The LLS Children's Initiative includes: more pediatric research grants, a global precision medicine clinical trial, expanded free education and support services for children and families and driving policies and laws that break down barriers to care. To learn more, visit www.lls.org/childrens-initiative.

