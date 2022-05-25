Climb Everest Challenge Announces Athletic Brewing Company as its 2022 Title Sponsor

SHELTON, Conn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climb Everest Challenge, a premier virtual event for bikers, runners, and hikers, is pleased to announce that Athletic Brewing Company has become its Title Sponsor for the 2022 season. Climb Everest Challenge is an annual event launching its 3rd season. This year's event runs from August 13 through October 1, 2022.

Climb Everest Challenge provides a healthy and fun way for individuals, and teams of participants, to get outside their comfort zone and climb the same elevation as it would take to summit Mount Everest, 29,030 feet. Participants can complete the Challenge either on a bike, running, hiking, or a combination of the three (called Tri). Participants have 50 days to complete the Challenge. Several thousand participants have completed the Challenge over the past two years.

Athletic Brewing is the leading non-alcoholic craft brewery in the United States. Athletic's mission and core focus is to provide products to active, mindful consumers who live an active social life but want to avoid the downsides of alcohol. Participating as the Title Sponsor to Climb Everest Challenge is a natural fit of mission and culture between the Athletic brand and the Challenge. Athletic will help bring the Challenge to a broader audience. A cadre of Athletic's Ambassadors will participate in the Challenge and be part of virtual teams. The Ambassadors' efforts will be tracked and shared on various social media sites.

"Athletic Brewing is honored to serve as the title sponsor of the 2022 Climb Everest Challenge," said Bill Shufelt, Co-founder, and CEO of Athletic. "Events like this encourage and inspire individuals to get outside and experience the world around them. Participating in Climb Everest Challenge fits squarely into our Athletic culture and its mission."

"We are proud to have Athletic Brewing on board as our title sponsor. We feel this natural relationship fits our goal and mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle and a socially engaging experience," said Yvonne Soto Benjamin, CEO of Climb Everest Challenge. "We love Athletic's spirit of community engagement and beneficial corporate initiatives like Two For The Trails. We all need to take responsibility for protecting the natural outdoor spaces we all cherish."

About Climb Everest Challenge

The Climb Everest Challenge is an annual virtual athletic event that challenges participants to climb 29,030 feet over 50 days, either by hiking, running, cycling, or combining all (tri). In its 3rd year, Climb Everest Challenge is gearing up for its best season ever. A new ownership group, comprised of past participants, has acquired the Challenge to focus on expanding this virtual event to even more individuals. https://www.climbeverestchallenge.com/

About Athletic Brewing

Named by Fast Company Magazine as one of the "Brands That Matter" in 2021 and recognized as Craft Brewery of the Year by Brewbound, Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting craft brews provide a refreshing taste of craft beer without the alcohol or the hangover. Athletic Brewing's complete portfolio of flagships, seasonal, and specialty beers are available for purchase on its website. Additionally, Athletic Brewing's "Two for the Trails" initiative donates 2% of all sales to trail and park cleanups and maintenance. www.athleticbrewing.com .

