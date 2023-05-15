Climb Hire Appoints Sorbriqué “Sorby” Grant as First President

Grant's Promotion Positions the Career Upskilling Nonprofit for Continued Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climb Hire , the upskilling nonprofit focused on helping low-income working adults develop the in-demand skills and professional network needed to break into new careers, has announced the appointment of Sorbriqué "Sorby" Grant as the organization's first President. Grant takes on the position following a year serving as Climb Hire's inaugural Chief Program and People Officer.

In her role as President, Grant will lead the organization's core functions including growth and marketing, program development, finance and HR, and employer partnerships. As the organization prepares for continued development, Grant will play a leading role in launching new programs, attracting more Climbers, engaging more partners, and gaining more funding.

"Sorby has been an integral part of scaling and evolving Climb Hire over the past year," said Nitzan Pelman, CEO and Founder of Climb Hire. "She is a world class manager and leader who will help strengthen our program and team through this next phase of growth."

While many career training programs focus on technical skills, Climb Hire equally prioritizes soft skills and helping Climbers create social capital and professional networks. Social capital is typically built and acquired through college, family, or career connections and is how the majority of job seekers land positions. By creating a network and community among alumni and Climb Hire supporters, it gives Climbers the unique and powerful benefit of social capital to take with them throughout their careers. 80% of climbers secure new roles within 6 months, and their average income increases by $20K compared to their last job.

Grant is a strong believer in social capital and has committed her entire professional life to helping disenfranchised individuals gain access to career and educational opportunities. Prior to joining Climb Hire, she was the Chief Program Officer for the Center for Resilience, Louisiana's only therapeutic day program, where she launched a program specifically for children with autism who could not be served by traditional schools. Prior to that, she was recruited to be the turnaround principal of Achievement First Hartford Academy Middle School. She turned a six-month commitment into a four year tenure, achieving incredible results including reducing suspensions by 65% by implementing a behavior management system and family partnership program. Grant launched her career as a Teach for America Corps Member in the South Bronx.

"I've always been passionate about helping people thrive in their education and careers," said Grant. "Social capital has played an important role in my trajectory, even landing me my job here at Climb Hire. I'm looking forward to helping more people tap into the power of networks and amplifying Climb Hire's impact."

About Climb Hire:

Climb Hire is an innovative upskilling nonprofit organization that helps overlooked and hidden talent develop the soft and in-demand skills, as well as the professional network needed to break into new careers with livable wages. Climb Hire places a strong emphasis on social capital, as LinkedIn data suggests that jobseekers are 9x more likely to be hired when referred by someone else. Once climbers finish a designated learning track, they pay it forward by returning to the program and teaching others, ultimately helping one another grow their networks and increase job opportunities, similar to an Ivy League-type university network for people who lack traditional means of gaining skills or social capital. Climb Hire maintains 50+ employer partnerships with companies in industries ranging from tech, to healthcare, to financial services, effectively providing businesses with a pipeline of motivated, vetted talent. 80% of climbers secure new roles within 6 months, and their average income increases by $15-20k.

