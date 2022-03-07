Climbing Gym Market to grow by USD 3.27 billion | Increased Popularity of Outdoor Sports to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the climbing gym market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets for climbing gyms in North America. Growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles will drive the climbing gym market growth in the region during the forecast period.

In the US, factors such as the presence of a well-developed sports industry and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes are supporting the market growth. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 impact, nearly every individual and business has had their daily routine dramatically altered. In the first half of 2021, travel restrictions were resumed in North America, and several gyms and fitness clubs restarted their operations with full capacity because of progressing vaccination drives across the region. This might drive the growth of the climbing gym market in the region during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased popularity of outdoor sports is notably driving the climbing gym market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries may challenge market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The report is segmented by type (indoor and outdoor) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). By type, the indoor segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The climbing gym market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Boulder Club Kreuzberg

Brooklyn Boulders LLC

Climbing Centre Group Ltd.

El Cap Climbing

Go Nature H.K. Ltd.

Sputnik Climbing SL

The Castle Climbing Centre

The Cliffs

The Glasgow Climbing Centre

Vertical World Inc.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Indoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brooklyn Boulders LLC

Climbing Centre Group Ltd.

El Cap Climbing

Go Nature H.K. Ltd.

Sputnik Climbing SL

The Castle Climbing Centre

The Cliffs

The Glasgow Climbing Centre

Vertical World Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

