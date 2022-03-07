Climbing Gym Market to grow by USD 3.27 billion | Increased Popularity of Outdoor Sports to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Mar 07, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Climbing Gym Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will be driven by factors such as the increased popularity of outdoor sports. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 11.74% in 2021 and a decelerating CAGR of 11.99% during the forecast period.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the climbing gym market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the two major markets for climbing gyms in North America. Growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles will drive the climbing gym market growth in the region during the forecast period.
In the US, factors such as the presence of a well-developed sports industry and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes are supporting the market growth. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 impact, nearly every individual and business has had their daily routine dramatically altered. In the first half of 2021, travel restrictions were resumed in North America, and several gyms and fitness clubs restarted their operations with full capacity because of progressing vaccination drives across the region. This might drive the growth of the climbing gym market in the region during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increased popularity of outdoor sports is notably driving the climbing gym market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries may challenge market growth during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The report is segmented by type (indoor and outdoor) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). By type, the indoor segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
Vendor Insights
The climbing gym market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Boulder Club Kreuzberg
- Brooklyn Boulders LLC
- Climbing Centre Group Ltd.
- El Cap Climbing
- Go Nature H.K. Ltd.
- Sputnik Climbing SL
- The Castle Climbing Centre
- The Cliffs
- The Glasgow Climbing Centre
- Vertical World Inc.
