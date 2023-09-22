Climbing Gym Market to grow by USD 4.18 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH, Brooklyn Boulders LLC and CityROCK, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The climbing gym market is estimated to grow by USD 4.18 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. The climbing gym market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer climbing gym market are Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, CityROCK, Climb So iLL, Glasgow Climbing Centre, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., High Point, Latitude Climbing LLC, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Movement, Sender One Climbing LLC, Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, Uprising Climbing Walls Ltd., Vertical Endeavors, Vertical World Inc., Climbing Centre Group Ltd., and Sharma Climbing SL. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH: The company offers climbing gyms for adults and kids in Berlin.

Brooklyn Boulders LLC: The company offers climbing gyms for climbers, adventurers, and fitness lovers in the US. It offers fitness and climbing facilities for adults and children

CityROCK: The company offers climbing gyms for youth and adults in the US.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for climbing gyms in the region owing to the presence of a well-developed sports industry and the high incidence of obesity and diabetes. Therefore, many people in the country participate in sporting activities, such as climbing, to remain healthy. The participation rates in indoor and outdoor climbing have been increasing over the last few years. The emergence of interactive climbing walls and the rise in the number of tourists are also increasing participation rates. North America is a popular destination for many adventure sports, including climbing. Such sports offer various benefits to participants, such as reducing stress, socializing opportunities, and improvement of general well-being. These factors will lead to the launch of more sports clubs and thereby boost the regional market's growth during the forecast period. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increased popularity of outdoor sports

Increased popularity of outdoor sports Key Trend - Inclusion of climbing events in the Olympics

- Inclusion of climbing events in the Olympics Major Challenges - Risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities

Market Segmentation

By Application, the top-rope climbing segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Top-rope climbing is also known as top roping. It is a form of rock climbing wherein the climber is securely fastened to a rope by a belayer at the bottom and an anchor system at the top. The popularity of top-rope climbing has increased over the years. It is preferred by a large number of people as a workout, sport, or recreational activity. Top-rope climbing can be done indoors and outdoors. This segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, as top-rope climbing will become more accessible to people in climbing gyms. Modern climbing equipment ensures a high degree of climbing safety.

Market Segmentation

Climbing Gym Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

