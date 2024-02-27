ClimeCo Launches EcoCommitted Partner Program to Allow Small, Midsize Businesses to Easily Offset Their Carbon Footprints

ClimeCo believes that every business is capable of making a difference in the critical fight against climate change. Post this

Through the EcoCommitted Partner Program, businesses can choose from three options based on their size to effectively offset their entire operation for one year by purchasing offset credits from a group of active and validated environmental projects from around the world. As a leading expert in the fight against climate change, ClimeCo has fully vetted, hand-selected and bundled these projects based on their strong record of performance and positive environmental impact. EcoCommitted projects may include forest conservation and management, the removal of harmful methane gas, the abatement of industrial greenhouse gas emissions and other impactful efforts.

Three levels of support are available:

One to Five Employee Program – A $400 investment allows for a 32 metric ton (MT) offset, an amount equal to the carbon dioxide equivalent emissions of taking 7 gasoline-powered vehicles off the road for one year

investment allows for a 32 metric ton (MT) offset, an amount equal to the carbon dioxide equivalent emissions of taking 7 gasoline-powered vehicles off the road for one year Six to Ten Employee Program – An $800 investment allows for a 64 MT offset, approximately the carbon dioxide equivalent emissions for the annual energy use of 8 homes

investment allows for a 64 MT offset, approximately the carbon dioxide equivalent emissions for the annual energy use of 8 homes Eleven to Twenty Employee Program – A $1600 investment allows for a 128 MT offset, roughly the carbon dioxide equivalent emissions for 300 barrels of oil consumed

ClimeCo has crunched the numbers to determine the annual amount needed to offset businesses by size, and registration takes less than one minute via an e-commerce enabled website. Companies looking to calculate a custom footprint, offset their shipping, events, or plastic usage or to specify the exact projects they would like to support should contact the experts at ClimeCo directly.

ClimeCo EcoCommitted Partners also receive a custom certificate to display their commitment to sustainability at their locations, on their website, or on social media, helping to attract the ever-growing number of consumers who want to do business with environmentally friendly and action-oriented companies. The EcoCommitted status must be renewed annually.

"Interest in taking tangible steps to help the planet, whether from businesses or consumers, has never been higher, but many are intimidated by the process or unsure how to get started," said ClimeCo President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Flederbach. "Because ClimeCo believes that every business is capable of making a difference in the critical fight against climate change, we have created the EcoCommitted Partner Program to remove barriers to entry and allow them to move forward easily and with great confidence in the impact of the programs they are supporting. We hope this will be the first of many steps our partners take to continue the path toward greater sustainability."

For more information on the EcoCommitted program or to purchase offset credits, please visit https://shop.climeco.com/offset/ecocommitted-partner-program.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a global sustainability company headquartered in Pennsylvania, with projects and partners all over the world. Our mission is to advance the low-carbon future and restore nature with market-based solutions. We offer comprehensive services spanning environmental asset innovation, ESG and climate strategy consulting, regulatory and policy advisory, environmental credits, API solutions and climate action certification programs.

Our growing team of respected scientists and industry experts collaborate with companies of all sizes, governmental groups, NGOs and capital markets players on ESG, decarbonization and policy issues—allowing us to develop high-quality, purpose-built end-to-end sustainability solutions with measurable impact. We are steadfastly committed to educating and empowering our clients, no matter where they are in their sustainability journey, to be confident in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Take your climate initiatives to new heights by collaborating with ClimeCo. Contact us at +1 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website climeco.com.

SOURCE ClimeCo