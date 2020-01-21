Climet Introduces New Remote Particle Counter

REDLANDS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Climet Instruments Company located in Redlands, California, a Division of Venturedyne Ltd, is the leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical grade cleanroom particle counters and microbial air samplers. Today Climet announced the introduction of their new CI-3100 Trident RS remote particle sensor. This instrument is used in continuous monitoring applications primarily in clean areas within the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries. The CI-3100 Trident RS is also a popular solution among research and development organizations engaged in clinical trials.

CI-3100 Trident RS

The Climet CI-3100 Trident RS is an autosensing 10/100 Ethernet particle counter with 2-channels (0.5 µm and 5.0 µm). This instrument is provided with either Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or 24 VDC power. PoE is a much sought-after technology given OSHA and other industrial safety standards and regulatory requirements that affect manufacturers. PoE injects power and ground onto standard network cabling, thus eliminating the need for wall power.

Other New Features/Benefits include:

High reliability: Push to FTP with auto sample data recovery

Sample Memory Buffer for 10,080 samples (1 week of data)

Industry First: Automatic network time server synchronization to mitigate regulatory citations

Service Required LED on the front panel provides notification when the calibration is due.

24VDC or PoE operation for easy installation

Light Ring with 2-color (red/green) and full 360 view of sample status

Climet patented laser diode diagnostics to mitigate failure investigations

Push button ON/OFF control, as well as remote control for added convenience

Optional: Relative Humidity and Temperature probe

Optional: Climet external light tower

Alarm: Front panel LED, and high dB audible alarm

Fully FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliant

2-Year Warranty

VHP Compatible

Requires external vacuum pump

The CI-3100 Trident RS is popularly supported by all, if not most, LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems), as well as Climet's DataPro 3 software. Please call for further information.

According to Jim Strachan, General Manager at Climet, "The Trident RS provides users yet another innovation that our team is very proud to bring to market." He continues, "Prior studies and testing validates that Climet has the lowest interval calibration out of tolerance (OOT) rates in the industry. This mitigates deviation reports and investigations for customers in regulated industries."

Climet is accepting pre-orders and production is anticipated to begin before Feb. 1, 2020. Please visit www.climet.com/trident-rs

About Climet Instruments Company

Founded in 1962, Climet is engaged in the manufacture of environmental monitoring equipment for use in cleanroom environments. Differentiated by quality, innovation, and value… Climet offers users in regulated industries the lowest cost of ownership, highest return on investment, unparalleled service, and the lowest Cost of Poor Quality (CoPQ).

1320 West Colton Avenue

Redlands, CA 92374 (USA)

www.climet.com

Tel. +1 (909) 793-2788

Media Contact:

Michelle Pope, Marketing Specialist

Tel/ +1 (909) 793-2788

mpope@climet.com

www.climet.com

