CLIN OPS SOLUTIONS EXPANDS INDUSTRY IMPPACT THROUGH EXCLUSIVE EVENTS, NETWORKING DINNERS, AND EXPERT-LED WEBINARS

Bridging talent, insight, and innovation—beyond recruitment

BOSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clin Ops Solutions, a leading recruitment partner to biotech and pharmaceutical organizations, is redefining how clinical research professionals connect, learn, and grow.

Known for delivering top-tier talent across clinical operations, the company is expanding its impact through a curated portfolio of exclusive networking dinners, industry-focused webinars, and collaborative event experiences—designed to go beyond traditional recruitment and actively support career growth, knowledge exchange, and operational excellence.

"At Clin Ops Solutions, we recognized that the industry doesn't just need connections—it needs meaningful conversations and shared insight," said Sylvain Bédard, Founder and CEO. "Our events create spaces where leaders can openly discuss challenges, exchange ideas, and ultimately strengthen the future of clinical research."

A New Model for Industry Engagement

Networking Dinners – Private, invitation-only gatherings that bring together senior leaders in clinical operations, regulatory affairs, and vendor management. These settings foster candid discussions on real-world challenges—far from the noise of large conferences.

Expert-Led Webinars – Timely sessions addressing critical industry trends, including site engagement, patient recruitment, study start-up inefficiencies, and vendor alignment. Each webinar delivers actionable insights from experienced professionals across the clinical research ecosystem.

Collaborative Industry Events – Strategic partnerships with organizations and industry experts to host panels, roundtables, and thought leadership discussions that tackle the most pressing operational challenges in clinical trials today.

Beyond Recruitment: Driving Career Growth and Industry Progress

While Clin Ops Solutions remains a trusted recruitment partner, its expanded initiatives reflect a broader mission: to empower clinical research professionals at every stage of their careers.

Through these events, attendees gain direct access to industry leaders and decision-makers, insights into evolving clinical trial challenges and solutions, opportunities to build meaningful, long-term professional relationships, and exposure to new career pathways and organizational perspectives.

This approach not only strengthens individual careers but also contributes to more efficient, connected, and forward-thinking clinical trial operations.

Supporting a More Connected Clinical Research Community

As the clinical research landscape continues to evolve, Clin Ops Solutions is committed to creating platforms that encourage transparency, collaboration, and shared learning.

By integrating recruitment with thought leadership and industry engagement, the company is positioning itself as more than a staffing partner—it is becoming a connector of ideas, expertise, and innovation.

About Clin Ops Solutions

Clin Ops Solutions is a specialized recruitment firm supporting biotech and pharmaceutical companies in building high-performing clinical operations teams. Through a unique blend of talent solutions, industry events, and collaborative initiatives, the company connects professionals and organizations to drive success in clinical research.

The company's business development efforts are led by Jason Milovanovic and Leticia Tarilonte, both Vice Presidents of Business Development, who work closely with clients and industry partners to support growth, build relationships, and expand Clin Ops Solutions' presence across the clinical research landscape.

SOURCE Clin Ops Solutions