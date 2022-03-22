Clinc announces joint development initiative with SCSK to deliver AI solutions in Japan Tweet this

"When we evaluated partners for the Japanese market our decision was easy – SCSK immediately impressed us with their knowledge of the market, technical capabilities and commitment to providing best-in-class solutions" said Jon Newhard, CEO of Clinc.

Role of each company

SCSK: Development and implementation of customized AI models

Clinc: Providing sophisticated interactive AI platform and technical support

End customers: Preparation of training data, business scripts and results analysis

About Clinc

Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professors at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and the most advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and can understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and can interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com .

About SCSK Corporation

SCSK provides a full lineup of services to support any area of IT solution required for businesses from consulting to system integration, verification services, IT infrastructure implementation, IT management, IT hardware and software sales, and BPO (business process outsourcing).

URL： https://www.scsk.jp/index_en.html

