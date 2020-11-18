Clinc Appoints Chief Customer Officer to Drive Exceptional Customer Success and Support

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinc, a leader in conversational AI, today announced the appointment of Mahesh Baxi as the organization's chief customer officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Baxi will work to support and ensure the success of the entire customer lifecycle from implementation to maximizing the platform's value realization.

"Enterprises with complex infrastructures are continuing to adopt new, cutting-edge technology, including AI, for various business purposes – in particular, customer service," says Baxi. "I am looking forward to enabling a successful journey for both customers who are new to AI and those who are looking to maximize their existing investments in Clinc to advance their customer service goals."

The onset of the pandemic catalyzed a surge in digital communications and, today, executing a successful customer experience is all the more challenging and important for enterprises. In his new role, Baxi will be responsible for the success of users from the time they become a Clinc customer throughout their entire lifecycle. This involves ensuring proper set up and implementation, working to resolve technological challenges, educating customers on the benefits of Clinc, and helping them maximize the value of conversational AI. Additionally, Baxi will lead the company's partner ecosystem to fast-track the digital transformation journey for Clinc's customers.

"As Clinc scales, we are continuing to prioritize the success of both existing and new customers," said Jon Newhard, CEO of Clinc. "Mahesh brings a unique blend of customer service expertise with a background in technology and engineering. He has been at the forefront of scaling start-ups and leveraging partners to aid in the process of value realization, which was the right blend of skills and experience we were looking for. We could not be more excited for Mahesh to join the team and continue driving successful experiences for our valued users."

Prior to joining Clinc, Baxi was the Global Vice President of Customer Success of Apttus and the Senior Vice President of Customer Success an AI/ML Automation of My Ally. He also boasts an impressive resume of technology experience, having founded and led TalentOjo, a software company, and served as Managing Director of ThoughtWorks, a privately owned, global technology company.

Baxi holds a Bachelor's of Science in Computer Engineering from Dharmsinh Desai Institute of Technology.

About Clinc

Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professor at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and the most advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and is able to understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and can interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.

SOURCE Clinc