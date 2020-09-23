Clinc Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinc, a leader in conversational AI research and its application for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of Jon Newhard as the organization's new chief executive officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Newhard will focus on overseeing the company's growth and customer success strategy, as well as building out the engineering, marketing, and product teams with local Michigan talent.

"Conversational AI is revolutionizing the financial services industry, helping to personalize and improve the customer experience, an important part of digital transformation. This massive addressable market presents a great opportunity for Clinc's world-leading AI technology and its talented people," said Newhard. "I couldn't be more excited to join the team during this time."

Prior to joining Clinc, Newhard served as CEO of Trafficware, where he was responsible for leading efforts around customer success, product innovation and the financial growth of the company. With more than 25 years of experience in the Information Technology industry, Newhard has a successful track record of being a customer-facing executive and helping to scale software businesses. Newhard has held senior leadership positions with Cubic Corporation, Michigan-based New World Systems and Kaplan Compliance Solutions, among others.

Newhard holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor's in Economics and Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

About Clinc

Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professor at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and the most advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and is able to understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and can interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.

SOURCE Clinc

Related Links

http://www.clinc.com

