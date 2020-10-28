Clinc Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinc, a leader in conversational AI research and its application for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of John Lichtenberg as the organization's new chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Lichtenberg will focus on overseeing the company's brand strategy and execution to drive sustainable growth.

"The recent spike in digital communication due to the pandemic has proven, once again, the tangible value of AI in assuring a successful customer experience," said Lichtenberg. "Clinc has unquestionably developed the benchmark for conversational AI and I couldn't be more thrilled to join the team at such an exciting point in time."

At Clinc, Lichtenberg will develop and execute a comprehensive marketing strategy, spanning brand management, digital marketing, and public relations initiatives. He will be a key member of the executive team responsible for driving company expansion and revenue growth.

"As Clinc continues to grow and scale, we are thrilled to welcome John to the team," said Jon Newhard, CEO of Clinc. "His impressive background and wealth of expertise will be an invaluable asset as we continue to grow and supply our customers with the best AI solutions in the industry. With his skills and experience, we can't wait to see what he accomplishes in this role."

Prior to joining Clinc, Lichtenberg was Vice President of Marketing for Park West Gallery, the world's largest luxury art dealer, where he was responsible for leading brand strategy and all marketing activities. With more than 25 years of experience, Lichtenberg also served as CMO for Fuel Leadership, a leadership development company, and Learning Care Group, a leading child care provider. Prior to that, Lichtenberg held leadership positions at New World Systems, a Michigan-based software company, and Walsh College. His diverse portfolio and impressive track record puts him in an ideal position to lead Clinc's marketing strategy throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Lichtenberg holds a Bachelor's of Arts in Communication from the University of Michigan and a Master's in Advertising Arts from Michigan State University.

About Clinc

Clinc is the leading global provider of conversational artificial intelligence technologies. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company was founded in 2015 by world-class AI and systems research professor at the University of Michigan. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engine and the most advanced scientific discoveries in AI research, Clinc's AI emulates human intelligence and is able to understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and can interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Learn more at clinc.com.

