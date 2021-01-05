ClinCapture Transforms Clinical Trials with Virtual Data Capture™

VDC™ is a cutting-edge suite of proprietary products designed to expedite clinical trials. A decentralized or remote clinical trial is a study that is executed with the assistance of technology to reduce in-person contact or visits to the clinic. The VDC™ suite consists of leading-edge software modules which work together to accelerate researchers' ability to plan, execute, and manage decentralized and remote trials. VDC™ works with ClinCapture's powerful Captivate™ platform to enable electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO), electronic Consent (eConsent), and electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA), all utilizing electronic Source records (eSource) technology.

"VDC™ stands to transform the way data is collected and how clinical trials will operate in the future," said Weidley. "Our technology can expedite remote trials and possibly have a direct impact on the speed of getting new treatments to the public with the ultimate goal of saving lives."

If you are a clinical researcher interested in implementing VDC™ to expedite your remote clinical trials, please schedule a demo to learn more.

About ClinCapture

ClinCapture provides a powerful eClinical platform that enables sponsors and CROs to rapidly build and deploy studies, lower clinical trial costs, and streamline data capture processes. Offering a host of private cloud solutions, ClinCapture's technologies help advance the evaluation and development of drugs, biologics, and devices that demonstrate promise for the diagnosis and/or treatment of a wide range of diseases or medical conditions. For more information, please visit www.clincapture.com and follow ClinCapture on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ClinCapture, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.clincapture.com/

