Clinch Expands Integration with LiveRamp, Empowering Advertisers to Understand Their Creative's Influence on Offline Events

News provided by

Clinch

13 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

Clinch's Flight Control Now a Measurement Enablement Destination Available on LiveRamp

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, announced today that its Flight Control platform is now a licensed measurement enablement destination on LiveRamp, the leading data collaboration platform. This collaboration is set to bridge the gap between online and offline conversions, empowering advertisers to make data-driven decisions that maximize the impact of their campaigns.

Flight Control has been instrumental in helping advertisers obtain a holistic understanding of campaign performance across all channels and campaigns. This expanded partnership with LiveRamp brings another layer of insight to campaigns that are tied to an offline action. LiveRamp's measurement enablement solution allows advertisers to gain a unified analytical view of granular actions performed by consumers in a privacy-conscious way. Via its durable, privacy-centric identifier, RampID™, LiveRamp maps offline event data to online profiles in place of third-party cookies and mobile device IDs. This data is seamlessly transmitted to Clinch's Flight Control platform, in a privacy-sensitive manner, enabling Clinch to attribute online impressions directly to in-store/on-site sales, and empowering advertisers with another layer of insights into the effectiveness of their cross-channel campaigns.

"The pairing of LiveRamp's measurement capabilities with Flight Control helps advertisers obtain a holistic understanding of campaign performance and bridge the gap between online advertising and offline action, all while maintaining a strong commitment to user privacy," said Charel MacIntosh, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Clinch.

In today's rapidly changing advertising landscape, consumers engage with brands across a multitude of touchpoints, from online ads to in-store visits. Recognizing this complex journey, Clinch and LiveRamp have joined forces to provide a solution that enables advertisers to close the loop on offline conversions, ensuring a seamless and unified customer experience.

"Our collaboration with Clinch gives advertisers access to the data and insights they need to make informed decisions," said Daniella Harkins, SVP of Product, Go-to-Market, LiveRamp. "By enhancing the ability to analyze performance accurately across channels, we are empowering advertisers to measure the full return on ad spend with precision and accuracy."

One early adopter of this innovative solution is Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omnichannel mattress specialty retailer. Exemplifying a deep commitment to cutting-edge technologies that accelerate business and consumer-centric growth objectives, the brand applied a nuanced approach to data-driven advertising spanning multiple channels and formats, with a laser focus on measurement and optimization. 

Lindsay Spletter, Mattress Firm's Senior Digital Media Manager shared, "Clinch's ability to link ad impressions to in-store visits using LiveRamp's measurement enablement solution has already proven to be invaluable for our business. It has provided us with actionable insights that are helping us refine our media planning and creative optimization strategies."

Mattress Firm leveraged Clinch's Flight Control platform to run a Labor Day ad campaign with 13 creative ads across display and online video. In one campaign, Clinch's optimization resulted in a 15% improvement in CTR; a second campaign saw a 21% increase in average daily offline sales. The Mattress Firm team was also able to show how creative optimizations have a tangible impact on business results via offline sales.

For more information on Clinch's solutions, partnerships, and offline attribution capabilities, submit an inquiry here: https://clinch.co/contact/ 

About Clinch
Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co.

Media Contact:
Michael Vaughan
[email protected]
813-210-1706

SOURCE Clinch

