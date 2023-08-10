Clinch Joins IAB Canada's Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF Canada) to Champion Data Privacy and Responsible Advertising Practices in the Canadian Market

Clinch Reaffirms its Commitment to User-Centric Data Protection, Boosts Consumer Trust in the Digital Advertising Landscape

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clinch announced their approved status as the latest vendor to join IAB Canada's Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF Canada).

IAB Canada, the national trade association and thought leader for the Canadian interactive marketing and advertising industry, in partnership with IAB Tech Lab and IAB Europe, announced on November 28th, 2022 the launch of the Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF) for Canada.

TCF Canada acts as a roadmap for publishers, technology vendors, agencies, advertisers, and digital marketers to ensure they are working under appropriate legal purposes for processing personal data in the Canadian market.

TCF Canada provides technical specifications and policy documents to help players in the digital marketing and advertising ecosystem clearly and consistently communicate with end users about how their data is being used, while also providing an opportunity for users to object and manage their consent preferences. It is a framework for publishers, technology vendors, agencies, and advertisers to clearly and consistently communicate with end users about how their data is being used, while also providing an opportunity for users to withdraw their consent.

TCF Canada is another critical piece in the industry's effort to increase consumer transparency and choice, management by digital properties of consent and compliance, and industry collaboration that centers on standardization.

"At Clinch, we are committed to prioritizing data privacy, empowering user transparency and control, and fostering a responsible digital advertising environment," states Raz Peter, CTO & Co-founder of Clinch. "By adhering to TCF Canada, we reaffirm our dedication to upholding the highest standards for data protection and legal compliance in the Canadian market. We look forward to actively contributing to industry-wide efforts aimed at increasing consumer trust and promoting responsible data practices in the digital advertising ecosystem."

The added registration of Clinch to TCF Canada, further bolsters IAB Canada's mission to raise the standard and trust in digital advertising across Canada.

If you are interested in joining TCF Canada to give consumers full visibility and control over who can process their data in connection with advertising, please visit https://iabcanada.com/tcf-canada/

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

