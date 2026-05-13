Clinch Announces Enhanced Creative for Snapchat Dynamic Product Ads, Bridging the Gap Between Asset and Feed Management, and Social Commerce Execution

Marketers can now build and activate custom Snapchat creative catalogs directly from Flight Control to Snapchat's Ads Manager.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the agentic AI platform for omnichannel content orchestration, today announced an AI-enabled automated workflow, supporting Snapchat Dynamic Product Ads (DPA), connecting product feed management, creative customization, and catalog enrichment, in a single workflow.

This release targets specific operational complexity for social commerce: most advertisers running DPA campaigns are managing their product feeds, creative production, and activation through separate systems, creating redundant work every time a catalog updates or a campaign launches. For brands running dynamic ads across multiple social platforms, that fragmentation multiplies.

Flight Control has addressed this by creating an AI-powered infrastructure that truly connects creative to social media. Advertisers can upload their product feed once to Flight Control, schedule their desired refresh cadence, then apply custom templates, adjust layouts, add pricing and promotional overlays, and publish enriched catalog to Snapchat without rebuilding assets or switching tools.

"Even the most sophisticated advertisers struggle with creative relevance, offer accuracy, and the complexity of feed management," said Charel MacIntosh, Global Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Clinch. "Our solution removes operational barriers, enabling brands to have well-designed, on-brand creative assets in front of the right person at the right time, at scale."

The announcement enforces Clinch's offering of AI-enabled omnichannel creative orchestration, bringing automation, scale, and efficiency, across an ever-expanding ad ecosystem.

"Snapchat is a powerful platform for discovery and commerce, and our partnership with Clinch makes it easier than ever for brands to reach our community with highly relevant, performance-driven creative within our expanded Dynamic Product Ads (DPA) format," said Fintan Gillespie, Global Director of Snap Inc.'s Ad Partnerships Group. "DPA blends storytelling with personalized product recommendations, and by automating the bridge between a brand's product catalog and Snapchat's DPA product, including our recently launched Multi-Segment format, we're helping advertisers of all sizes seamlessly scale their campaigns and shorten the path from discovery to purchase."

Flight Control's Snapchat DPA capability is available now, and represents one of the many ways Clinch provides custom solutions for its advertisers across retail, ecommerce, travel, and other catalog-heavy categories.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co

CONTACT: Diane Anderson, [email protected]

SOURCE Clinch