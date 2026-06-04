Clinch Expands Collaboration with Amazon Ads, Announcing Support for Automated Creative Trafficking with Amazon DSP

This integration marks Clinch as one of the first third-party ad servers to support the trafficking API for display and video.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the agentic AI platform for omnichannel content orchestration, today announced an expanded integration with Amazon DSP. Building on its global certification with Amazon Ads, Clinch is now one of the initial third-party ad serving providers to deliver a fully automated, omnichannel workflow that connects creative development directly to media execution across streaming TV, online video, display and mobile channels. The integration enables a two-way sync between Flight Control and Amazon DSP, allowing campaign data to flow instantly while automatically publishing and assigning creative tags to media placements, reducing operational friction.

The automated nature of this integration poses several significant benefits for advertisers, spanning speed, scale, and efficiency. Campaigns configured in Flight Control now sync automatically with Amazon DSP, with placements and creative tags dynamically published and assigned without manual trafficking, duplication, or delays.

"As advertisers scale across increasingly complex media environments, the operational burden of managing creative and activation grows alongside it," said Charel MacIntosh, Global Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Clinch. "Our latest integration with Amazon reflects our focus on eliminating friction, connecting creative and media workflows to enable faster, more seamless execution."

Clinch has continued to build on its collaboration with Amazon Ads since achieving global certification status as an Amazon Ads third party ad serving partner in October 2024. Clinch added support for Amazon Sponsored Ads within Flight Control in June 2025, giving advertisers a unified workflow across for both Amazon DSP and Amazon Sponsored Ads. In October 2025, Clinch became the first third-party ad serving solution approved to serve ads directly to Amazon Custom Audiences, enabling creative decisioning against Amazon's proprietary behavioral signals within a privacy-safe framework.

With automated trafficking, Clinch supports a truly automated end-to-end workflow, connecting audience-informed creative development directly to campaign activation in Amazon DSP. The integration will be globally available May 1, 2026, and supports display and video formats across Amazon DSP.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence—all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit www.clinch.co

Media contact: Diane Anderson, 415-254-9086

SOURCE Clinch