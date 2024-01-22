Clinch Named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2024

Recognized amongst top 25 companies for establishing best practices of the best workplaces

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control , the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, has been selected as one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work 2024. The annual ranking identifies and recognizes the marketing industry's best employers, honoring 50 companies that score highest across categories like effective leadership, employee experience, training and development, and more.

"Many factors, such as the acceleration of generative AI, have thrust the advertising space into another renaissance period, one that requires new and evolving skill sets to keep up with shifting client and marketplace demands," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "Our focus has always been hiring and retaining top talent to best serve the needs of our customers. That means investing in individual growth and development across all disciplines."

Clinch earned a well-deserved spot in the prestigious Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 list, securing its position among the top 25 companies with up to 200 employees. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience with winners receiving employee feedback highlighting covering eight core focus areas, including pay and benefits; training, development, and resources; corporate culture and communications; leadership; role satisfaction; overall engagement; work environment; and relationship with supervisors.

A combination of professional development resources, global team-building activities, and premium benefits are key to Clinch's award-winning culture. There is also a deep commitment to maintaining full transparency around product roadmaps, business growth milestones, corporate goals, and leadership decisions. Further, the company has invested in new office spaces to drive innovation and comfort amidst its hybrid work schedule.

"We understand that providing the best service starts with the best people and we truly believe they work at Clinch," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "This accolade is further proof our efforts in establishing a positive culture are paying off. We'll continue to improve in order to support our exceptional talent and better serve our customers globally."

The Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 ranking was produced by Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. Best Companies Group conducted the surveys, analyzed the data and determined the winners.

In 2022 and 2023, Clinch was named one of the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ Best Workplaces in New York™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. Clinch was also twice awarded a Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year in the Advertising, Marketing category.

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

About Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024

The Ad Age Best Places to Work 2024 competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers. To be eligible, a company must have headquarters in North America, or have a North America headquarters or main office if world headquarters is outside of North America; a minimum of 15 full-time employees; and be in business a minimum of one year.

Media Contact

Michael Vaughan

813-210-1706

[email protected]

SOURCE Clinch