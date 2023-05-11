Clinch Named to AdExchanger's 2023 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players List

Winning Criteria Cited Global Adoption of Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, Flight Control, and New Benchmarks Around Creative and Media Efficiencies

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel SaaS Campaign Activation Platform, has been named to AdExchanger's 2023 Top 50 Programmatic Power Players List . The list serves as a guide to the top agencies, tech providers, and partners in the digital advertising industry.

AdExchanger editors evaluated hundreds of submissions and selected Programmatic Power Players based on the strength and breadth of their offerings, documented case studies, and client references. Clinch was recognized for the widespread adoption of its omnichannel campaign activation platform, Flight Control, as well as strategic partnerships with companies like Dentsu, The Trade Desk, LG Ads, Samsung Ads, and Disney.

Standout features of Clinch's Flight Control platform:

An easy-to-use UI that makes advanced omnichannel creative personalization, ad-serving, and reporting (at scale and across all channels: programmatic display/video, social, CTV, DOOH) manageable and actionable for all agency users and their client partners.

Flexibility to complement virtually any tech stack in a highly efficient, media agnostic manner.

Automated QA mechanisms that alert platform users of errors before they happen, and live feedback tools/shareable preview links that improve cross-team collaboration and stakeholder management.

The ability to unify cross-channel and cross-platform creative engagement insights and reporting into one holistic real-time dashboard brings broader visibility into campaign performance.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger alongside such prominent industry leaders," said Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch. "By providing advertisers with a centralized, SaaS solution to plan, run, and measure omnichannel campaigns, we're setting record-breaking new benchmarks tied to overall speed to market, creative and media efficiency."

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

