Clinch Partners with Tapad to Enable Video Personalization at Scale

According to Klick, the average American now owns seven screens, with three screens being used every day on average, and 79 percent switch screens to complete a task. This trend in consumer behavior coupled with the fact that customers have increased expectations with respect to receiving relevant brand messages has presented challenges for brands and marketers when determining strategies on how to reach their target consumer on their multi-channel path to purchase.

To combat these challenges, marketers can leverage the Tapad Graph, which includes consumer behavior insights, combined with Clinch's technology to customize their video messaging based on first - and third-party data streams such as location, user profile, interests and time of day across all screens. Clinch creates unlimited versions of high-quality, dynamic videos and increases ROI by delivering personalized creative ads to the right audience at the right time. With this partnership, the combination of identity-driven insights the Tapad Graph provides and Clinch's personalization capabilities will enhance the customer experience by providing a seamless, personalized journey from the research phase to the final checkout.

"In order to increase conversion, marketers have to be able to provide consumers with a consistent brand experience based on their wants and needs," said Boaz Cohen, Chief Product Officer and Head of Business Development at Clinch. "Clinch provides marketers with the capability to personalize digital video at scale, enabling marketers to provide relevant messages along the customer journey. Now with Tapad, we can do this more seamlessly across devices."

"Clinch is a valuable partner for Tapad as the ability to personalize digital video is critical to the future of audience-based advertising," said Chris Feo, SVP of Global Data and Partnerships at Tapad. "This partnership will enable Clinch to set the standard on enhancing the customer experience across all screens and enable their clients to make video more powerful."

About Clinch:

Clinch is a personalized creative technology platform for programmatic and social media video and display ads. Clinch's platform combines brand, product and consumer data with dynamic creative messaging to generate unlimited personalized versions of advertisements. Clinch provides brands and agencies with the ability to target consumers across all platforms and devices including web, mobile, in-app, social media platforms and Connected TV. Clinch works across all DSPs and does not require technical integration. For more information visit www.clinch.co.

About Tapad

Tapad Inc. is the marketing technology company reinventing personalization for the modern marketer through its identity-driven solutions. The company's signature Tapad Graph connects millions of consumers across billions of devices. The world's largest brands and most effective marketers entrust Tapad to provide an accurate, privacy-conscious and unified approach to connecting with consumers across screens. In 2018, Tapad introduced its Tapad Customer Data Platform (CDP), purpose-built to offer marketers a highly personalized and privacy-safe platform to convert first and third-party data into actionable, results-driven campaigns. Tapad is based in New York and has offices in Chicago, London, Oslo, Singapore and Tokyo. Tapad's numerous awards include: Forbes' Most Promising Companies, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Crain's Fast 50, TMCnet Tech Culture Award and Global Startup Award's "Startup Founder of the Year." Tapad was acquired by the Telenor Group in 2016. Tapad was acquired by the Telenor Group in 2016. Telenor Group is one of the world's largest mobile operators with more than 170 million subscribers across Scandinavia and Asia.

