ClinChoice Names Connie Andrews Vice President of Clinical Operations

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinChoice Inc., a leading global, midsize, and rapidly growing contract research organization (CRO) focused on the delivery of superior quality, highly efficient, and effective clinical research services across the development continuum in Pharmaceutics, Vaccines, Medical Devices, and Consumer Products announces the appointment of Connie Andrews as the Global Head of Clinical Operations.

"Connie brings a wealth of experience driving innovation in clinical development and her appointment is the next step in our growth strategy as a midi-size full service global CRO," stated, John Balian, CEO, Clinchoice Inc.

Mrs. Andrews brings more than 30 years-experience in clinical operations and development, spanning from large pharma, Biotech and CROs large and mid-sized. Prior to joining ClinChoice, Mrs. Andrews served as Vice President of Clinical Operations at Pharm-Olam and was also Vice President and Global Biotech Unit Head at IQVIA. She previously held leadership positions at Medimmune and Exelixis in clinical operations and clinical outsourcing respectively. Mrs. Andrews has been responsible for Project Management, Monitoring, and Clinical Supplies, among other services. Mrs. Andrews noted, "I am excited to join ClinChoice and to continue to raise the standard of excellence in delivering quality and efficient solutions to meet the needs of our customers."

Mrs. Andrews is a US Navy veteran. She received her undergraduate degree from The United States International University and a Master's in Psychology from National University. Mrs. Andrews has served on various Boards and The Mission of the Kota World Center for Women in New York City.

About ClinChoice

ClinChoice is a clinical CRO dedicated to offering high-quality full service to biopharmaceutical, Vaccine, Medical Device, and Consumer Products clients. These services include Clinical Operations, Project Management, Biostatistics, Data Management, Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Cosmetovigilance, Device Safety Medial Affairs, Medical Writing, toxicology, innovative and AI based IT solutions and implementation, and other product development and registration services. ClinChoice has development centers across the US, Canada, China, Europe, India, Japan, and The Philippines with more than 2200 dedicated professionals globally.

