Clinch's Flight Control Extends Advertising Reach and Personalization Across Audio Channels

Advertisers Can Seamlessly Transform Pre-Produced Audio Assets into Hyper-Relevant Audio Creatives, Wherever and Whenever Their Customers Listen

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization, announced today the ability to extend its award-winning workflow automation and omnichannel creative personalization capabilities to audio channels. This development empowers advertisers to seamlessly serve campaigns across multiple audio publishers and platforms through a single campaign setup and ad tag designed to auto-render assets that match each publisher's requirements.

Capturing the Digital Audio Landscape

With Insider Intelligence reporting that digital audio is set to claim 2 hours and 20 minutes per day from US listeners – surpassing time spent on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or YouTube video – advertisers leveraging Clinch's Flight Control can now connect with audiences across streaming services, podcasts, and smart speakers with the utmost efficiency. The platform offers diverse creative conditioning options, including weather, dayparting, location, sports/events, and audience segmentation, ensuring the delivery of highly relevant audio content to consumers wherever and whenever they tune in.

Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch, emphasized the significance of incorporating audio activation into Flight Control, stating, "Creative is a massive contributor to campaign performance, and as trends start to shift to audio-based consumption, advertisers need to modify their approach to effectively speak to their audience across these channels. Integrating audio capabilities into Flight Control simplifies the process for advertisers to achieve their goals across all channels, enhancing campaign performance and reach."

Certified Partnerships and Creative Flexibility

Clinch's audio tags are certified for serving direct and programmatic campaigns, with media partners and platforms including iHeartMedia, The Trade Desk, DV360, Yahoo, Xandr, Adswizz, nglmitú, Videoamp, and more. The platform offers users two flexible options: bringing their audio assets or utilizing Generative AI voice production for diverse audio variations aligned with their creative strategy. An integrated audio player and intelligent preview functionality within the platform allow users to preview audio campaign features seamlessly.

Success Story: Leveraging Audio Channels to Extend Targeted Reach

The recent campaign success of a leading automotive tires and accessories retailer, managed by the agency Tombras using Flight Control, underscores the platform's enhanced audio capabilities. The campaign achieved a remarkable 93% listen-through rate, reaching over eight million engaged listeners across English and Spanish speaking audiences, accumulating a total of 15 million impressions.

Tombras utilized Flight Control's capabilities to deploy 25 creative variations in English and Spanish across 330+ regionalized campaigns supporting more than 35+ designated market areas (DMA) in North America. The campaign's adaptability and reach were on full display, seamlessly integrating audio ads into the overall marketing mix and ensuring optimal performance across desktop, mobile (Android/iOS), and CTV platforms.

"This successful campaign is an example of why we chose Clinch as our primary ad serving and dynamic creative optimization (DCO) partner last year," said Caitlin Walsh, Director, Digital Investments, Tombras. "With Clinch, we're consistently able to provide a competitive advantage for our clients thanks to Flight Control's operational efficiency and cross-channel performance."

Flight Control's Cross-channel Reporting Excellence

Flight Control's robust reporting dashboard empowers users with real-time insights into audio campaign performance. Users can holistically view their entire campaign's footprint and conduct in-depth analyses, including extending attribution.

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

