Clinch's Flight Control Secures Double Win at 2023 Digiday Technology Awards

Digiday Recognizes Flight Control as the Best Marketing Automation and Best Personalization & A/B Testing Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control , the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, has earned the title of Best Marketing Automation Platform at the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards for the second year in a row. Additionally, Clinch's Flight Control was honored as Best Personalization & A/B Testing Platform. The Digiday Technology Awards celebrate technologies that revolutionize the landscape of media and marketing.

"Winning two prestigious awards at the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards is a testament to Clinch's unwavering commitment to innovation, and excellence across multiple solution-focused categories," said Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch. "These accolades reaffirm the power of our platform and highlight the many ways Flight Control delivers success for our clients - from providing a superior degree of operational efficiency to achieving benchmark-shattering campaign performance. We are truly honored and excited to be at the forefront of revolutionizing the media and marketing landscape."

Flight Control leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline a cohesive workflow encompassing all channels and activations. It emerged as a solution to tackle the challenges confronting advertisers in today's dynamic landscape. The platform boasts an intuitive design that simplifies the entire digital campaign lifecycle – from strategic planning to execution, optimization, and beyond – to support brands like Albertsons Media Collective, Hyundai, Anheuser Busch InBev, Nespresso, and more.

Clinch's Flight Control also earned recognition as the preeminent Personalization and A/B Testing Platform due to its ability to seamlessly test creative variants across a multitude of channels, and feed valuable consumer engagement insights back through the campaign pipes for real-time optimization. AI-driven algorithms get smarter as campaigns advance, and the platform's many automated features, like omnichannel campaign set up, automated tag trafficking, and mass creative versioning at scale have been proven to significantly reduce time to market, and increase performance, while sparing resources and discrepancies.

"By seamlessly integrating our end-to-end ad tech tools with AI, Clinch enables brands to achieve significant efficiency gains throughout all aspects of the campaign lifecycle - from planning and activation to measurement - and across diverse channels like CTV, social media, audio, digital out-of-home, and more," continued Etzioni.

Campaigns run through Flight Control save on average 3-4+ days of setup time, with human error rates reduced to near zero and activation time in trafficking reduced by 30%. Agencies employing Flight Control report a significant increase in the share of budget allocation towards DCO and personalization, which consistently yields superior results in comparison to traditional campaigns.

Flight Control is available as a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform or managed service, enabling complex data-driven personalized ad campaigns, efficient ad serving, and consumer intelligence across all channels.

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

