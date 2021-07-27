Clincierge Names Joy Arnold, J.D., Chief Compliance Officer

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clincierge, the leader in patient support services and logistics management for clinical trials, has announced the appointment of Joy Arnold, J.D., to the role of chief compliance officer. Arnold will oversee compliance with federal and international law and regulations, internal policies, and industry standards. She will also serve as lead privacy officer, providing expert guidance on best practices related to data privacy and the protection of personally identifiable information.

"We're honored to have Joy join our growing leadership team," said Scott Gray, Clincierge's president and CEO. "She has a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has been the primary caregiver for parents with chronic conditions. Joy fully appreciates the importance of supporting patients and their families, in a manner that fully protects their privacy."

Arnold joins Clincierge from T. Global Partners, Inc., where she was responsible for global compliance, contracting, and sourcing. She also managed document review for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and spent more than a decade as a partner at several nationally recognized law firms focusing on patent litigation across a broad range of industries, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

"The role of chief compliance officer represents a meaningful opportunity to apply my skills and expertise to an inspiring mission," Arnold said. "I'm committed to helping Clincierge safeguard its most sensitive patient and client data while continuing to humanize the patient experience for participants in clinical trials."

Arnold earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where she served as associate editor of The Law Review, as well as a master's degree from Wesleyan University and bachelor's degree from Brown University. Prior to law school, Arnold co-authored six peer-reviewed scientific publications as a research scientist at Bristol-Myers Squibb and GlaxoSmithKline.

About Clincierge

Clincierge is the leading provider of patient support services for clinical trials. Clincierge's global team of patient coordinators manage the logistics of clinical trial participation for patients and their caregivers, including air travel, ground transportation, and lodging as well as reimbursements, translation and interpretation services, and custom solutions for participants in remote locations or with complex medical needs. Since 2013, Clincierge has managed patient logistics for more than 140 clinical trials around the world. For more information, visit www.clincierge.com.

