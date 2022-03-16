Clinect Earns 2021 Hanger Rising Star Partner Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinect, a provider of patient experience and outcomes solutions, has been recognized with the 2021 Rising Star Partner Award by Hanger, Inc., a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, as well as a distributor of O&P services and products.

Each Hanger Partner Award winner is carefully selected by members of Hanger's clinical and operational teams, and the awards recognize exceptional partners for their role in providing products used to empower patients' lives every day. This is the ninth year Hanger has recognized partners via these awards.

The Rising Star Award recognizes an emerging leader driving industry change. Clinect was chosen to receive the award due to factors including providing excellent service through their automated electronic communications, which not only share critical information with patients, but have helped Hanger capture Net Promoter Score responses and outcomes data.

"We're really proud of this one," said Clinect CEO Brian Schmitz. "Our solutions are reshaping how patients engage with their clinicians every step of their healthcare journey. This award is for the talented people at both Clinect and Hanger Clinic who are blazing the value-based care trail."

About Clinect - With over a decade of experience in patient-engagement management, Clinect helps health systems and practices transform the patient data collection experience with a suite of digital solutions that allow for the collection, analysis, and action of Digital Patient Intake, Patient Reported Outcomes (PROS) and custom Patient Satisfaction surveys. Clinect PM/EHR integrated platform offers patients and staff an engaging, interactive experience for capturing any type of health information from any device in any setting, plus real-time analytics to make that information actionable when and where it is needed most. Learn more at clinecthealthcare.com.

About Hanger, Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hanger, Inc. provides comprehensive, outcomes-based orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services through its Patient Care segment, with approximately 875 Hanger Clinic locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products, and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for 2022 and rooted in 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger is a purpose-driven company with a vision to lead the O&P markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services, and value, aimed at empowering human potential. For more information on Hanger, visit news.hanger.com.

