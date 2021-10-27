Clinect Healthcare Announces Patient Engagement Interface with Modernizing Medicine

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinect Healthcare, a leading patient engagement platform measuring Patient Reported Outcomes (PROs) and Patient Experience announces a new interface partnership with Modernizing Medicine. This announcement comes following the successful integration with the Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, one of the largest independent groups of orthopaedic surgeons nationwide with 160 physicians and over 60 locations.

With this collaboration, Clinect seamlessly interfaces with more practices using Modernizing Medicine's electronic health record (EHR) system, EMA®, and Practice Management (PM) system to allow for an integrated, automated outreach to patients for patient satisfaction surveys and Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROs)

As a patient experience platform, Clinect Healthcare carefully shapes the patient journey, illuminating crucial areas where healthcare organizations need to act on patient feedback. 100% web-based, the data gleaned from these interactions can be accessed by medical teams 24/7 through easy-to-understand dashboards and via the Modernizing Medicine platform.

"We are proud to partner with Modernizing Medicine to provide an integrated solution for monitoring patient experiences, as well as capturing critical metrics on patient-reported outcomes," says Brian Schmitz, CEO of Clinect Healthcare.

Key benefits of this integration include:

Automated cadences and on-demand delivery order of Patient Reported Outcome Measure (PROMS)– Clinect manages the entire process both automatically, as well as offering an "ordering" capability to administer PROs to patients by instantly sending to a patient device or inhouse tablet

Manage your online reputation – Survey your patients with custom questions while managing all aspects of your online reputation in real time.

Monitor remote patient progress – Ensure patient compliance and provide constant touchpoints throughout the patient journey. Whether in the practice or at home, patients provide critical feedback to ensure they are on track with their care plan.

As the healthcare industry continues toward more patient-centric and value-based frameworks, medical professionals will need to measure the elements of care that are most important to patients.

About Clinect Healthcare:

Clinect's multi-faceted platform is a one-stop shop where practices can customize their strategies, benefiting patients throughout the entirety of their healthcare journey. Clinect's digital platform supports your practices' check-in strategy, engages the patient at every step of their healthcare journey, increases office efficiency, saves time, drives outcomes, and has the ability to effortlessly promote and grow your online reputation. Let us show you how our technology is helping thousands of practices nationwide! Learn more at clinecthealthcare.com.

About Modernizing Medicine:

Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies empower physicians with suites of mobile, specialty-specific solutions that transform how healthcare information is created, consumed, and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Built for value-based healthcare, Modernizing Medicine's data-driven, touch and cloud-based products and services are programmed by a team that includes practicing physicians to meet the unique needs of dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com.

Media Contact

Meghan Leonard

[email protected]

p:877.400.0243

SOURCE Clinect Healthcare, Inc.