Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic Elevates Morgan Leonard to Executive Director, Enhancing Healthcare Services for Rhode Island's Uninsured Population

July 27, 2023

Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

27 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic (CEHC) is thrilled to announce the promotion of Morgan Leonard to the position of Executive Director. Formerly serving as the Director of Clinic Operations, Morgan's dedication, exceptional leadership, strong fundraising skills, compassion, authenticity, and unwavering commitment to providing accessible healthcare services have made her an invaluable asset to the clinic.

CEHC has been a beacon of hope for Rhode Island's vulnerable populations since its inception in 2008, serving more than 4,000 uninsured Rhode Islanders. The clinic's steadfast commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality medical care has earned it widespread recognition and support.

Morgan Leonard has been an instrumental force behind CEHC's growth and success. Her relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare operations has not only positively impacted the clinic's efficiency but has also garnered the trust and respect of her colleagues and patients alike.

"As we celebrate Morgan Leonard's promotion to Executive Director, we also celebrate the unwavering spirit of our clinic in transforming lives through accessible healthcare," said Annie De Groot, MD, one of the Founders of the clinic and former Volunteer Medical and Executive Director of CEHC. "Morgan's exceptional leadership, dedication, and compassionate approach make her the ideal person to drive our mission forward and address the evolving healthcare needs of our community."

Morgan Leonard's ascension to Executive Director comes at a crucial juncture when healthcare disparities have been exacerbated by rising healthcare costs.

"I am truly honored and excited to lead Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic," expressed Morgan Leonard. "CEHC has played a pivotal role in transforming lives and fostering healthier communities. I am eager to further advance our mission."

With Morgan Leonard at the helm, CEHC is poised to chart a path towards a brighter, healthier future for uninsured Rhode Islanders. The clinic is confident that her visionary leadership will fortify CEHC's standing as a vital community institution, fostering hope and well-being for countless individuals and families.

About Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic:
Founded in 2007 and operating in Providence by 2008, Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic is a non-profit, volunteer-driven free clinic that serves uninsured Rhode Island adults. Located on the West Side of Providence in the Valley neighborhood, the clinic's mission is to be a "place to be healthy", providing comprehensive medical services with compassion, dignity, and respect to those in need.

